Everyone seems to be traveling now and has an opinion on the best travel program. You know there’s a way to spend less time in line at the airport and make travel easier, but all the information out there can be overwhelming and hard to find.

What’s the difference between Global Entry, TSA PreCheck and CLEAR?

Are there options if I don’t want to pay for a program?

What else is available at SEA Airport?

Which one is best for me and my travel needs, budget and style?

What do I need if I don’t travel overseas frequently?

If you don’t currently have a U.S. Government Trusted Traveler program and are departing from SEA Airport, you can use SEA Spot Saver immediately. It’s free, and you can register for timed entry to general screening lines. (More details below.)

Timing note: The federal government advises that they are receiving many applications and processing may take longer than usual:

• Global Entry: 4-6 months

• NEXUS: 12-14 months

You can use SEA Spot Saver while you wait for your approval.

Global Entry is an expedited process for international travelers leaving and entering the United States by air, land and sea. This program provides expedited clearance for preapproved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the U.S. It includes TSA PreCheck for outbound air travel with expedited security lines and screening as well as expedited lines, passports and customs screening when entering the U.S.

Best for: Travelers who make frequent international trips, including cruises and driving across international borders.

Cost: $100 for five years.

Eligible: U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents and select foreign nationals.

Benefits:

Reduced wait times with self-service kiosks or e-gates using facial comparison technologies. Average Global Entry processing time at SEA Airport’s International Arrivals Facility is 15 seconds or less.

No paperwork to fill out upon entry.

Includes five years of TSA PreCheck.

No need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets.

Use Global Entry customs kiosks at more than 75 airports when returning to the U.S. from travel abroad.

Expedited entrance to the United States in the NEXUS lane when driving from Canada; cannot be used driving into Canada.

Group travel: To travel with a group, every adult must have a TSA PreCheck membership. Children 12 and younger can join a parent or guardian with TSA PreCheck in the dedicated lanes.

Time frame: Once an application is submitted, Global Entry can take up to 90 days for a decision; most people will receive conditional approval within a few weeks. After that, you must schedule your interview within 24 months and have it completed within 730 days. If you’re a current member or a first-time applicant who’s conditionally approved, you can complete your interview upon arrival at a U.S. airport. SEA Airport is one of those locations and no appointment is needed. This may be your fastest path to membership approval if you have upcoming international travel.

TSA PreCheck, managed by the Transportation Security Administration, offers expedited security screening for flights departing from participating U.S. airports on participating airlines. It is not valid for land and sea border crossings. One of the most popular programs, it provides expedited clearance for preapproved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the U.S. TSA reports that in March 2023, 89% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes.

Best for: Travelers who mainly fly domestic and travel internationally no more than once a year.

Cost: $78 for five years.

Eligible: U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, and select foreign nationals.

Benefits:

Expedited security screening in participating U.S. airports.

Reduced wait times with self-service kiosks or e-gates using facial comparison technologies.

No paperwork to fill out upon entry.

No need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets.

Time frame: Four to six months processing time.

Group travel: To travel with a group, every adult must have a PreCheck membership. Children 12 and younger can join a parent or guardian with TSA PreCheck in the dedicated lanes. Not valid for border crossings by land and sea.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s NEXUS program offers expedited entry to the United States from Canada by air, land and sea, with dedicated and expedited lanes when driving from Canada into the U.S. Includes Global Entry and TSA PreCheck for expedited departure and arrival by air. Apply online and conduct an in-person interview with U.S. and Canadian officials at the Blaine Enrollment Center near the border.

Best for: People who travel to Canada frequently and boaters.

Cost: $50 for 5 years.

Eligible: U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents and Mexican nationals

Benefits:

Expedited entry and a dedicated lane when driving from Canada into the U.S. (Every traveler in the vehicle must have a NEXUS membership.)

Expedited vehicle and pedestrian entrance into U.S. or Canada.

Expedited marine entry into U.S. from Canada

Access to Global Entry and TSA PreCheck expedited security lanes at airports within the U.S. and U.S. territories for U.S. Citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents and Canadian citizens.

Group travel: Every member of your traveling party will need a NEXUS membership to use the designated entry lanes.

Skip the TSA security line from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. with free timed entry to TSA security checkpoints only at SEA Airport. Reserve your entry time online and bring up to 10 people in your party. SEA Spot Saver is available at TSA Checkpoints 3 and 5 (closest to the C, D and N Gates) or at TSA Checkpoint 2 (closest to the A, B and S Gates). SEA Spot Saver does not provide expedited screening — you will have to remove your shoes, electronics and liquids.

Best for: Leisure travelers who don’t travel frequently and do not want to wait in the security line at SEA Airport or pay for expedited entry for TSA PreCheck or CLEAR; families and groups who want to travel together.

Cost: Free.

Eligible: All travelers flying out of SEA Airport; departing passengers only; not needed for connecting passengers. Sign up in advance up to five days before your flight or when you get to the airport at the ticketing level of the terminal. Go to your assigned checkpoint and look for the SEA Spot Saver logo.

Benefits:

Free.

Timed entry to the general screening line.

Advance reservations online.

Travel with up to 10 people in your group under one reservation.

No membership required.

CLEAR Plus is a paid membership that helps you move faster through airport security nationwide in designated CLEAR lanes at TSA checkpoints. It is managed by a private company, CLEAR. Once enrolled, verify your identity at a CLEAR pod; then you will be escorted to the front of the line for physical screening in the general security line; you will still have to remove your shoes, laptop and liquids.

Cost: $189 per year, plus $60 per additional family member; discounted rates available for airline mileage plan members.

Eligible: U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents 18 and older with valid government ID. Apply online or in person at a CLEAR airport location. If you started online, finish enrollment at any CLEAR airport location next time you fly. Provide your eye and fingerprints to register with biometrics. Enter the CLEAR line right away for expedited security.

Benefits:

Dedicated CLEAR line for expedited entry to general security checkpoints at more than 50 airports and other venues (like Lumen Field for your next Seahawks or Sounders game!).

Complimentary Avis Preferred Plus status with Avis rental car.

Expedited entrance to the general security line.

Biometric screening to confirm your identity.

Quick sign up.

Manage your account online.

Offered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, this app helps expedite passport and customs entry into the U.S. by air and sea. Download the app to streamline the entry process into the U.S. with shorter wait times, less congestion and more efficient processing for the whole family. Eligible travelers can submit their passport and customs declaration information online with no paperwork. This program is available at 47 sites, including 33 U.S. international airports, 10 preclearance locations and four seaports. SEA Airport is one of these sites. The app is used only for the first entry into the U.S. after international travel and does not provide expedited departure processes when you are leaving the U.S.

Best for: Last-minute travel without advance notice to apply for trusted traveler programs; people traveling by air and cruise ship; groups who want to travel together.

Cost: Free to download and use the app and the services. Does not require preapproval.

Eligible: U.S. citizens and Canadian B1/B2 citizens. Legal permanent residents (green card holders) effective June 5, 2023.

Benefits:

Expedited international entry to the U.S. through a dedicated line.

No paperwork or receipts needed.

Reduced passport control inspection time and overall wait time. Simplified entry to the U.S., so you don’t have to use a kiosk or complete a paper form.

International Terminal at SEA Airport With the completion of the new International Arrivals Facility at SEA Airport, travelers arriving in the U.S. from an international destination will now find touchless kiosks in the International Arrivals Facility that allow completion of theinspection process in under 15 seconds, with no paperwork or receipts needed. Facial recognition speeds travelers through passport control and questions.

