You’ve probably seen bumper covers on vehicles while traveling down the road, but do you understand the functionality and benefits of adding one to your vehicle? While they’re a great way to personalize your ride, there are also many advantages to making the leap and buying one.

We’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted to know about vehicle bumper covers. From what they protect to how much they cost, you’ll be able to safeguard your car, SUV, or truck like never before with the perfect bumper cover for your ride.

What is a bumper cover?

There are several different options of covers available depending on your vehicle’s make and model. Bumper covers are usually made of plastic or fiberglass, and some are made with fabric and leather. As the name implies, a bumper cover is a protective layer placed on the outside of your vehicle’s bumper. It’s essentially an extra layer of protection in the event of an accident, big or small.

The primary purpose of a bumper cover is to protect your vehicle in the event of a collision. Your bumper acts as a shock absorber, and the cover is an added layer of protection. This helps protect valuable engine parts and expensive exterior pieces in the event of a collision. It can also help protect your exterior in more minor incidents like scrapes or from road debris.

The secondary purpose of bumper covers is purely aesthetic. Many drivers find them valuable for customization and helpful in changing the overall look of their vehicle. Some covers come with extra holes for lights, allowing for unique accessories and increased visibility at night. In combination with other aftermarket accessories, a bumper cover can turn your daily driver into the car of your dreams.

Why you should consider a bumper cover

Now that you know the benefits of a bumper cover, you may be wondering if it’s worth the cost. Many specific uses make them valuable accessories that could save you money in the long run.

Frequent travelers, on-street parkers, and people who drive their personal vehicles for work are prime candidates for the upgrade. If your vehicle is consistently in heavy traffic or narrow streets, a bumper cover can save you big money if some paint is exchanged. They’re also worth the investment if you often find yourself on dirt roads or in areas with lots of road debris. Flying rocks can cause exterior damage, and a bumper guard can keep you protected. If the added safety in the event of an accident isn’t enough, saving your paint job might be.

Bumper cover options

While most covers are vehicle-specific, it’s important to understand the costs associated with making the upgrade. Here are some bumper cover makers and the price range of each.

Omix: Omix makes a variety of bumper covers specific to Jeep vehicles. With added fog light slots and different styles, you can be the best-looking rig on the trail. Depending on your make and preferred style, you’ll pay between $150-$375.

Keystone: One of the most popular brands in the large auto parts stores, Keystone has a large selection of covers available, fitting everything from Audi to Toyota. Prices are extremely dependent on style and vehicle type, and you’ll pay anywhere between $150-$700 with a cover from Keystone.

CoverCraft: Probably the most recognizable bumper cover on the road, CoverCraft sells the soft bumper cover known as Lebra. These versatile covers are made with leather and mesh, and while you lose some collision protection, there’s no better way to protect your vehicle’s exterior. These soft covers typically run between $50-$250.

While it isn’t the most obvious vehicle upgrade, savvy drivers have been enjoying the benefits of bumper covers for years. Consider upgrading your ride to have enhanced collision protection with an aesthetically pleasing look.

