AUBURN — The quiet and serenity of a countryside setting has been drawing homebuyers to West Acres at Ulleland. The close-in neighborhood of 20 estate-size homes is located in east Auburn and features acreage lots that range in size from 3.5 to 6 acres.

“When you’re out here, you get the feeling of being away from everything, out of the hustle of the city in a quiet wooded setting where you can enjoy your home, your family and your life, but still be close enough to all the services and everything you need,” says Josh Schneider with Schneider Family Homes, the builder behind the collection.

West Acres at Ulleland Open 1–5 p.m. Saturdays–Mondays at Auburn-Black Diamond Road and 332nd Place S.E., Auburn. Prices from $1,290,000, Information at 206-718-7520 or schneiderhomes.com.

Schneider notes that a portion of each of the sites was left untouched, in its natural state. “We wanted to work with the beauty of the land. The result is a neighborhood that is authentic in look and feel,” says Schneider.

“Each home is uniquely customized to fit on its own homesite, with architectural detail, contemporary form and designed function,” says Gary Garabedian, designated broker with Schneider’s Family Homes Realty. “The acreage gives you privacy and tranquility, while the location is just a short drive to Covington or Maple Valley.”

The homes range in size from 2,800 to 4,500 square feet and are available as rambler or two-story designs. Portions of the front and backyards are landscaped and include an irrigation sprinkler system. To further connect homeowners to the natural setting beyond their back door, each home has a covered outdoor living area with stainless steel fireplace, tile or stone surrounds, and pine ceilings.

Three furnished homes are available to tour. Designs feature three- and four-car garages and flex spaces, such as craft, media or bonus rooms.

Interiors include chef’s kitchens, wet bar stations and built-in entertainment cabinets in family rooms. Wide-planked engineered hardwood flooring stretches throughout the main living areas, and quartz and granite grace the countertops. In addition, homes are equipped with “smart” technology, including thermostats, doorbells, front door locks and charging stations.