Wesley communities encourage holistic wellness and quality living for aging well. Each campus strives to enhance the lives of Wesley residents by combining the physical, mental and spiritual connections through daily activities, inspiring architecture and outdoor gathering spaces that promote community.

One resident, Verla, enjoys the small community of the Brownstone. “I love the comradery of my neighbors. We’re like our own little village,” she says.

While she was initially drawn to the community-oriented campus for its socialization and learning activities, it’s the connection she is most thankful for during these unprecedented times.

“We socialize carefully. The other day I put cookies in the oven and propped the door open. Within a few minutes, I had three neighbors bringing their coffee to visit. I’m grateful to be here during this time. I would be lonely otherwise,” says Verla.

Wesley at Tehaleh, Wesley’s newest campus in the master-planned community of Tehaleh in Bonney Lake, is designed for residents to have that same type of connection with one another and with nature. These qualities are highlighted in many ways: daily organized activities designed to challenge the body and mind, the natural wood and stone architectural features of the campus, the neighboring tranquil ponds, the outdoor fire pits for neighbors to safely gather, and the variety of pet-friendly accommodations.

Residents and their families are invited to stroll through the spacious parks and walking trails surrounding this newest community. Choose to expand your journey on Tehaleh’s extensive 20-plus miles of easy walking paths to let your furry friend run loose at the fully fenced off-leash dog park, Hounds Hollow. Afterward, stop by the community coffee shop for a handcrafted specialty drink and enjoy views of the Olympic Mountains, Mount Rainier and the surrounding greenery.

Connection and convenience are among the top reasons Nicole, a soon-to-be Wesley at Tehaleh resident, decided to reserve an apartment.

“I want to be with company. I’m looking forward to meeting new neighbors who are moving in and making new friends,” she says.

While she was nervous about purchasing a home under construction, Nicole found comfort in the fully refundable entrance deposit should she change her mind. After touring other communities, Nicole knew she wanted to be in the Wesley at Tehaleh Brownstone.

“They are beautiful,” says Nicole. “The windows are uplifting, and I can’t wait to have a garden on my patio. I was excited to choose my flooring and really make it my own.”

The large windows are a favorite feature of the new Wesley at Tehaleh Brownstone. All six floor plans showcase peaceful, panoramic views of the forest and come equipped with walk-in closets, individual patios or balconies, in-home washers and dryers, and full kitchens with stainless-steel appliances.

Live among the trees at Wesley at Tehaleh, where pet-friendly accommodations range from beautiful in the Brownstone to bountiful apartments in The Lodge, opening spring 2021. For those who reserve an apartment by Dec. 31, Wesley at Tehaleh will help pay for the move.

For those needing more care, Wesley’s signature Catered Living program offers flexible, personalized care coordination with medical providers, medication management, diabetic support and general personal care. Wesley communities also provide a secure, assisted-living memory care program with licensed, 24-hour nursing care.

Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 253-200-1655 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.