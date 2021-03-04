Originally published on

There’s nothing like a new set of bath towels when it comes to easy bathroom makeovers — if you have white tile and neutral floors, the linens you have hanging can really change the vibe. And just in time for spring, textile pro Brooklinen is releasing bath towels featuring a vibrant marled colorway.

The two-tone towels are the perfect middle ground between solid bath towels and patterned ones, thanks to that extra little oomph they get from the colorways of marled poppy and navy blue. They’re available in both super-plush 850 grams per square meter (GSM) for a really luxe spa-day feel or classic 550 GSM 100% Turkish cotton for everyday use — or when you need to keep an eye on the budget.

The towels come in the same configurations as Brooklinen’s solid color tones, including hand towels, bath sheets, bath towels, washcloths and bundles featuring a little bit of everything. (The Super-Plush line is a particular favorite.) And last year, a similar marled black-and-gray colorway sold out completely in just two months. So if a spring refresh is on your to-do list, now’s never been a better time for making a cool statement — and indulging in some cozy linens to boot.