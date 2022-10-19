Naming the origin of the protein you ate at your last meal makes a good trivia question, but also a difficult one. Most children will say, “the grocery store.” Adults know better, but often they can’t pinpoint the original location of their pork chop, steak, chicken or salmon.

The most abundant source for sockeye salmon is Bristol Bay. This watershed in southwest Alaska is a salmon hot spot and accounts for over half of the world’s sockeye salmon harvest.

“Because of its pristine environmental conditions, Bristol Bay has the highest salmon movements in the world,” says Rut Perez-Studer, senior manager of fishing and commercial vessel services for the Port of Seattle. “Surrounding mountains have caused the undersea floor to be higher, which maintains cooler conditions.”

There are approximately 8,600 commercial fishermen working each year in Bristol Bay, says Andy Wink, executive director of Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association. That translates to roughly 2,000 small businesses, because each boat and setnet permit is often its own business. About 600 of these businesses are owned by Washington residents.

Alaska is the most maintainable and sustainable fishery in the world and that’s a positive for us, says Perez-Studer . This has a direct impact on the Seattle economy because of the close links between Alaska fishing and Washington fishermen.

Although the majority of the sockeye salmon originate in Bristol Bay, these fish and the fishermen who catch them have deep ties to Seattle, says Wink. He points out a few of those connections:

26% of all Bristol Bay permit owners live in Washington state.

The Port of Seattle is home base for many fishing boats and processing companies that operate in Bristol Bay.

Many of the fishery’s 32’ boats are either built in the Puget Sound area, or come south for major repairs in the offseason.

Millions of pounds of sockeye are held in Puget Sound cold storage or cut into fillets, then the fish are trucked out to retailers across the nation.

Getting fish from ocean to dinner plate is no simple task. “These fishermen invest well over a half-million dollars, risk their life, and work around the clock during the summer fishing season to bring fish to market.” explains Wink. “The commercial fishery industry in Bristol Bay is also very efficient; it’s pretty hard to beat the convenience of picking up tasty salmon at your local grocery store versus the time and cost of trying to catch it yourself.”

Most salmon caught in Bristol Bay are landed using gillnets from 32’ boats, some of which can be seen at Fishermen’s Terminal right now. A hydraulic drum reels in nets full of fish and crews of two to three people handpick fish out of the net and submerge the fish in chilled seawater or slush ice to keep them cold. About 20% of the harvest is caught with gillnets set from beaches (called “setnets”). The season is short but intense, running from mid-June through July with the majority of salmon caught during early July.

Every one of the 60 million fish caught in Bristol Bay is weighed and tracked. Fishery managers also count the number of fish escaping upstream to ensure there’s enough offspring to keep future runs strong. If the number of salmon going upriver falls too low, fishery managers can shut down commercial fishing (often for a short period of time to allow more fish to get upstream).

October has been named National Seafood Month. Adding seafood to your meals supplies you with robust health benefits for your heart, brain and immune system. Seafood and shellfish make tasty lean protein selections for any meal.

There should be no worries about lack of product in the grocery stores or fish markets. This year’s harvest of 60 million sockeye salmon was a mega-record, eclipsing the previous harvest record of 44.3 million fish set in 1995, says Wink.

When reaching for the best sockeye in the grocery store, look for a bright red-orange colorthat are free of any spots or bruises. Don’t be afraid to buy frozen sockeye fillets from the freezer section, as these fish are often just as good as those found in the fresh case and allow customers more flexibility in choosing when to prepare them.

Wink offers one of his favorite preparations of sockeye salmon: balsamic salad with sockeye salmon and strawberries. Combined with the greens of your choice, quinoa and pistachios, he calls it a light treat.

For a main course, Perez-Studer likes honey sriracha salmon noodle bowl, filled with healthy veggies like baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts and sockeye salmon. She cautions that you use the amount of sriracha you’re most comfortable with. She likes a cup.

If you want to taste entrees local restaurants serve, then you’ll want to participate in the Bristol Bay Salmon Week Event the week of November 14. Just a few of the restaurants on tap are Lola, Civility & Unrest, The Lakehouse and The Walrus and the Carpenter. For details, visit Salmon Week.

