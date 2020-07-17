Times are changing and the world has a new normal — physical distancing, isolation and a slew of unheard words have now found a near-permanent place in our vocabulary.

Thankfully, respite is not unreachable — it’s just 80 easy miles from Seattle.

Set against a backdrop of mountain ridges, a clear river and open meadows is Suncadia, an expansive community that offers the chance to breathe easy and free in the heart of nature. The 6,400-acre resort community offers a multitude of neighborhoods — each one distinct, yet part of something bigger.

Tumble Creek is a residential enclave that is undoubtedly the most coveted neighborhood in Suncadia. It blends the serenity of a mountain resort and the perks of a members-only lifestyle.

Members of the 2,600-acre haven and its club have the best of both worlds: private golf, trails, parks and extensive social programming. Plus, they can enjoy the countless resort amenities available at Suncadia.

Life at Tumble Creek includes a near-endless array of experiences literally at your doorstep; fly fishing, canoeing, rafting, mountain biking, hiking, picnicking — no matter what you prefer, rest assured it’s there for the taking.

Tumble Creek is treasured by the kindred spirits who call it home — all the time, or on weekends and holidays. And Suncadia’s many other offerings, such as golf courses, a swim and fitness center, a spa and more, are just across the river.

The upcoming Great House will be a hub of activity that brings people together. Commanding the most prominent site in Tumble Creek, with views of the Cascade Mountains, it will soon be home to bowling and bocce tournaments, crafts and movies, fireside gathering, inspired dining, and cocktails under the stars. There will be game days on the big screen with the guys in the men’s lounge, and afternoon getaways with the ladies in the women’s lounge. A bowling lane for kids, homemade ice cream and movie nights are also planned.

It’s no secret that Tom Doak is one of the finest living golf course architects, and his passion for creating charming yet challenging courses shows at Tumble Creek.

Advertising

Inspired by the existing topography, the golf course is beautiful and elegant, yet subtle in its approach, using the native landforms and gradually transitioning turf from the manicured fairway to the natural environment of the surrounding woods. Tumble Creek Club members have exclusive access to the course, as well as the Prospector and Rope Rider courses at Suncadia, for 54 total holes of award-winning golf.

Tumble Creek is offering an incentive package on select homesite purchases until July 31. Buyers can enjoy 5% off list prices, plus special savings on club initiation and monthly club dues. Choose from homesites located along Paintbrush Lake and the golf course; click here to learn more.

A four-season, family-friendly community just 80 miles from Seattle, Suncadia is a perfect home in the mountains, with vibrant gathering places, inviting nature trails, outdoor activities and more — it’s the perfect place to do everything, or nothing at all.