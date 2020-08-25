There’s a multitude of reasons for active adults ages 55 and older who are considering a move from the Seattle area to consider The Alexander in Bend, Oregon. Opened last year, the resort-style apartment community provides an attractive destination for anyone looking to retire in the Pacific Northwest.

“We wanted to create the finest community for active adults that also offers access to numerous recreational opportunities in an area of exceptional scenic beauty,” says Dan Lamey, the president and COO of BPM Real Estate Group. “At The Alexander, we have created an environment that delivers luxury-resort-style amenities and fine dining, combined with apartment finishes that are setting a new standard for what retirement living should look like.”

There are 30 different apartment floor plans to choose from, including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 410 to 1,475 square feet. Most apartments include a balcony or patio, and the building was designed and constructed to maximize views of the surrounding mountain ranges.

No buy-in is required, and a nominal initiation fee and unit rental rate includes a food and beverage credit, as well as biweekly housekeeping services and utilities. Wi-Fi hotspots scattered throughout the community’s common areas allow residents to stay connected while on the go.

There’s an indoor heated pool and spa, a spacious patio with a barbecue island, and a rooftop terrace with three firepits and a telescope for stargazing. JB’s Game Room offers darts, shuffleboard, billiards and a gaming table, as well as a large-screen TV to watch your favorite sporting events.

An onsite cinema, Janie’s Theater, boasts a 98-inch high-definition screen with luxury living-room-style theater seating — it’s the perfect place to meet friends for a classic movie or recent release.

Residents who are looking to stay fit can make use of the state-of-the-art fitness center featuring HUR programmable equipment. Scheduled fitness classes with a full-time instructor and trainer are included in the monthly rent, as are classes in the yoga/Pilates studio and water aerobics classes in the heated indoor pool.

In the art studio, residents are given space to channel their creative energy independently or by participating in the schedule of complimentary classes offered. Local artists are featured and their work is on display in the third-floor gallery.

At the Indulgence Salon, residents can take advantage of services typically found in a full-service salon, including manicures and pedicures. Clifton’s Barber Shop is also onsite, providing an authentic barbering experience including classic haircuts, beard trims and straight-razor shaves. For further pampering, the indoor pool, hydro spa and sauna provide the perfect remedy to aching muscles, and The Alexander offers a massage room for singles or couples massages.

“Our residents wanted flexible and unique dining options, so we designed three areas to meet their expectations,” Lamey says.

With a focus on fresh, seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, The Alexander offers fine dining, casual bistro and pub fare. Led by an experienced executive chef, The ALX Restaurant serves dishes that rival any high-end restaurant in the area.

In the Café Liz, residents can enjoy specialty coffees, smoothies and an assortment of breakfast options, or pick something up at the grab-n-go store.

At the Wally Bar, residents can listen to live music, join a group of friends for trivia night, or simply enjoy a drink and pub fare.

In addition to the amenities and luxurious residences, Lamey says The Alexander’s location in Central Oregon is another great reason to consider the move to Bend.

“We have four true seasons here, which provide a wide range of options to enjoy the outdoors year-round,” he says. “If you enjoy golfing, skiing, hiking, fishing or kayaking, there is no better place to be than Bend. Our rentals are a great value considering the services and amenities we offer, and as an additional bonus, there is no state sales tax in Oregon. We wanted to create something special in one of the world’s most beautiful places, and I believe we accomplished that.”

The Alexander: Located at 1125 N.E. Watt Way, Bend, Oregon. Monthly rents from $2,475. Information at 541-330-6000 or thealexanderbend.com