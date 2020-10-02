The future is rising over Northeast Eighth Street in Bellevue in a pair of high-rise towers that will soon be home 85,000 square feet of retail and fine dining, the first InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in the Pacific Northwest, and 365 condominium homes that span a variety of price points while elevating the standard of urban living to heights never before seen in the city.

The colossal project known as Avenue Bellevue is more than just a collection of dwellings. It was conceived and designed be the new center of Bellevue energy and a premier downtown destination — the focal point of a new lifestyle and a new brand of luxury urban living.

“I can’t think of many places in the world that offer as good a quality of life as Bellevue,” says Andy Lakha, CEO of Fortress Development, the company behind the development. “As a Bellevue resident for more than 20 years, I am deeply committed to the future success of the community — and Avenue Bellevue is the biggest and most important project of my life. We are creating something that will set a new standard for hospitality and residential design in the Pacific Northwest.”

Lakha says the project is on target to begin occupancy in spring 2023.

For buyers seeking top-tier luxury living in a class by itself, exclusive Estate Homes are planned in the south tower at Avenue Bellevue.

With the InterContinental Bellevue at Avenue serving as a podium, Estate Homes come in one-, two- or three-bedroom designs up to 2,997 square feet.

Each Estate Home is designed to deliver a state-of-the-art experience of custom comfort that exudes sophisticated synergy and chic urban elegance. Luxurious open layouts feature custom-made Italian Ernestomeda cabinetry; integrated Gaggenau kitchen appliances; Gessi bathroom fixtures and showers that evoke a spa experience; walk-in closets; and top-of-the-line, Italian-made lighting technology and shelving.

The west tower will be home to a collection of condos called the Residences, which offer the same elevated design and custom amenities as the south tower, but at a somewhat lower price point. The west tower will also be home to studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts priced from the mid-$900,000s.

The InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is part of the world’s largest luxury hotel brand, with 200 properties open globally and another 63 in the pipeline. The hotel will feature more than 200 guest rooms, a full-service fitness center, two bars, meeting and conference space, and a fine-dining restaurant.

Guests will be able to use the Avenue Bellevue app to check in, access their room with keyless entry, and order room service and other amenities.

Avenue Bellevue towers over Bellevue Way, opposite Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place. Homes will offer views of Lake Washington, the Olympic and Cascade mountains and downtown Seattle.

“This is going to be a legacy project,” says Tatum Spalding, from the Avenue Sales Team. “It adds a lot of architectural interest to the downtown area, and its impact is undeniable. It’s already a landmark downtown.”

Lakha says he assembled a “dream team” to help bring his vision to life, partnering with Seattle-based Weber Thompson, Collins Woerman and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA). Also on board are Rolls-Royce, which will be the house car providing local rides to residents and hotel guests. JTM Construction was selected as the general contractor for the project; and Quintessentially Group was named the project’s lifestyle-management company.

Bellevue, with a burgeoning population of more than 144,000, has emerged as one of the Puget Sound region’s most sought-after addresses, with its high-ranked public schools, thriving cultural arts climate, abundant outdoor activities, proximity to major work centers and the planned East Link light rail extension.

The bustling downtown district accommodates more than 1,300 businesses, including some of the world’s most iconic tech corporations, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, eBay and the Pokémon Company.

Avenue Bellevue: Construction is underway at Bellevue Way near Northeast Eighth Street, Bellevue. For Estate Condominiums, tours are available at the Estates Presentation Center, open by appointment only on the 22nd floor of Lincoln Square South, 10400 Fourth St. N.E. For Residences, tours are available by appointment only at 810 102nd Ave. N.E. Prices from the mid-$900,000s. Information: 425-381-4582, info@liveatavenue.com or liveatavenue.com.