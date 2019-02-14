Avenue Bellevue is a residential-retail project that will offer luxury homes across two towers in downtown Bellevue.

BELLEVUE — A private, by-appointment-only sales center for Avenue Bellevue — a pair of high-rise towers sure to become a premier downtown destination — will open in March, with construction expected to commence this summer.

Fortress Development, the builder behind the project, announced the latest timeline on Jan. 28, along with new details about the design partners and features that will be available in the luxury homes.

Avenue Bellevue Residential sales will start in March, with construction beginning this summer, at Bellevue Way and N.E. 8th Street, Bellevue Prices: Not yet announced Information: liveatavenue.com

Avenue Bellevue, designed in partnership with Seattle-based Weber Thompson, Collins Woerman and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), is a residential-retail project that will offer luxury homes across two towers, along with 85,000 square feet of high-end retail, dining and the first InterContinental Hotel in the Pacific Northwest.

The 98 luxury Estate Homes above an amazing InterContinental Hotel are thoughtfully designed by a team of visionaries from across the globe that aim to elevate the standard of luxury in Bellevue. Residents will also enjoy cutting-edge technology, including a special mobile app that brings all services and ambiance right at their fingertips.

HBA, the world’s leading hospitality interior design firm, has designed a stunning palette of luxury materials and refined details that make this project truly one-of-a-kind.

Avenue Bellevue homes will feature materials and configurations made from the highest-quality materials that are customized for flawless luxury, including:

Ernestomeda, which has designed an exclusive line of Italian-made cabinetry called “The Avenue,” created specifically for Avenue Bellevue. Ernestomeda is the first Italian kitchen manufacturer to receive the authoritative “Made in Italy Certification.”

Antoniolupi bathroom layout and designs, as well as top-of-the-line lighting technology and shelving completely produced in Italy, where each piece is artistic and tailor-made and combines creativity, innovation and style to suit each resident’s needs.

Gaggenau appliances, such as stainless-steel refrigerators, ovens, stovetops, and wine cabinets, from the renowned global company that has produced exceptional craftwork since 1683. Their mix of tailored accents with contemporary designs brings ultra-luxury flair to kitchens.

Gessi bathroom fixtures and showers that seamlessly integrate into the overall residence design, providing an oasis for wellness. Gessi is the recipient of the prestigious 2018 Designer Kitchen & Bathroom Award for the most innovative designer bathroom product of the year.

Poliform custom walk-in closets and adaptive wardrobes, bringing an elevated concept to the sleeping area. Poliform offers advanced and exclusive solutions, essential lines and measured proportions for custom-made configurations.

“I have spent two years assembling what I call the ‘dream team’ of partners to bring this vision of artistic architectural design and luxury residences to life,” says Andy Lakha, principal and CEO of Fortress Development. “These design partners represent unparalleled, innovative and thoughtful home features unlike anything seen in other condo developments in the Seattle region.”

Estate Home residents will live on levels 12 and above of the south tower, and will have access to InterContinental Hotel amenities, including room service, housekeeping service, spa and fitness center, concierge assistance, valet parking and other luxury amenities

The lower floors of the south tower will be home to an InterContinental Hotel, part of the world’s largest luxury hotel brand, with 200 properties open globally and another 63 in the pipeline. The hotel will feature 252 guest rooms, full-service spa and fitness center, meeting space and other luxury amenities

The plaza portion of the project will feature high-end retail, food and nightlife, including Angler, the sea life-focused restaurant from Michelin three-star Chef Joshua Skenes. Known for his unique methodology, innovations in fire cooking, and relentless pursuit of the very best products in existence, Skenes is the first and only American chef to garner 3-Michelin stars cooking entirely over open fire, earning the accolade at his first restaurant, Saison, in San Francisco.

Located at the northwest intersection on Bellevue Way and N.E. 8th Street, opposite Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place, Avenue Bellevue is envisioned as a place where modern Bellevue can shine — a hub of urban sophistication, energy and spirit, adding to an already-bustling downtown district which accommodates over 1,300 businesses, including some of the world’s most iconic corporations, from Amazon to Microsoft.

With a burgeoning population of more than 144,000, Bellevue has emerged as one of the Puget Sound’s most sought-after addresses, with its high-ranked public schools, thriving cultural arts climate, abundant outdoor activities, proximity to major work centers and the planned East Link light rail extension.