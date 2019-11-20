Sometimes when Jess Charlton arrives at work at Seattle Humane it seems like there might be a celebrity inside, “because of the line we have outside waiting to come in to adopt.”

“In October we had almost 500 animals adopted, and it’s supposed to be a slower time of year,” Charlton says.

Charlton works as the intake manager for Seattle Humane, just one shelter in the area that is working to redefine what people think of when they hear the words “animal shelter.”

Unlike many other places across the country, King County doesn’t have a person like the dog catchers of old. In fact, when most people think of an animal shelter, they think of a poundlike situation, but that isn’t the case at shelters like Seattle Humane.

“I would go so far to say that neither is Seattle Animal Shelter and neither is Regional Animal Services of King County. We really don’t have any traditional, stereotypical pound situations,” Charlton says.

But what does a day at an animal shelter look like?

At any given time, there can be between 150 and nearly 300 animals being sheltered. At Seattle Humane, the average length of stay for these animals in October was five days for dogs and eight days for cats.

“This is something that astounds me. I don’t really know how or why it happens, but we reliably have people who come in every day to adopt,” Charlton says.

Sheltered animals might be from King County, or from as far away as the Caribbean. Often these animals from other locations are ones who were out of options and potentially facing euthanasia on the day they were transferred.

With this many animals coming in, some have substantial health issues.

“I think the level of care that we provide at our shelter would surprise people,” says Dr. Jessica Reed, medical director at Seattle Humane.

Yes, Reed is performing spay and neuter surgeries daily, but she’s also treating diabetes, performing eye surgery, searching for infectious disease that we don’t normally see in Washington state (like heartworm), and diagnostics tests and imaging.

“We’ve got complicated medicine cases and we’re just trying to get them patched up as best we can before we send them out the door,” Reed says.

A typical day for Reed could entail a few dentistry appointments in the morning then assisting on a surgery or two before meeting with one of the shelter’s 3,400 volunteers or one of the other veterinarians on staff.

While all this is happening, Charlton schedules returned adoptions and owner surrenders, coordinates the flow of animals in and out, and keeps tabs on the shelter’s foster system.

For as many animals that are in the shelter, there can be an equal number being cared for in foster care. Last year, Seattle Humane placed over 4,000 animals in foster care, one of the highest numbers in the country.

“We have a badass foster team that gets animals into these volunteer foster homes where they can recover from whatever they’re experiencing,” Charlton says.

Additionally, there’s a community outreach program that works with over 2,000 families per month providing supplies and food for their animals.

Volunteers who show up each day could be doing anything from cleaning surgical instruments to feeding animals. Reed says they are constantly discussing how to have staff work well with volunteers.

“What can we do to make their time more interesting and keep them happy? It’s a lot more staff than you think you have,” Reed says.

Lastly, people come to a shelter to spay, neuter, vaccinate, or microchip their dogs and cats. And, due to a change to Washington state law, that could start to look different soon.

Formerly, a practice act stated that shelter vets could only perform the above four services for owned animals.

“If somebody came to us and said my dog just got hit by a car we are not able to offer any help except to say ‘OK, you can surrender the animal here and we’ll do what we need to do,’ ” Reed says.

Now the law has been changed, allowing shelters to help the public who might face economic barriers to private veterinarian care. While Reed says they don’t intend to take business away from their community veterinary partners, and currently don’t have the capacity to medically treat privately owned pets, it’s ultimately about saving animals.

“I always wanted to do shelter medicine because I just had this idea that I could save everything. It’s the reason most people go into veterinary medicine to begin with, and it sounds cheesy but it does feel possible,” Reed says.

Charlton agrees.

“We want everyone to bring home a pet; our prices are more accessible, our adoption counseling is like a conversation not an interrogation. We try to make it as easy and fast as possible because we really trust the people of our community to take home these animals.”

