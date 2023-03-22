Bainbridge Island ranges only about 27 square miles (17,280 acres) — but 1,600-plus acres or almost 10% of that land — is dedicated to dozens of parks, trails, preserves and other public wild spaces. Reflecting the island’s residents’ tremendous effort to restore natural habitat, you’ll find 44 miles of trails for photography, hiking, historical education, horseback riding and more, along with fine places to rest and revive.

While it technically takes little more than an hour to do this loop, plan for a daylong trip — you’ll want to stop and spot yellow daffodils and other signs of spring amid fields of salal and bright evergreen shrubs and trees.

First, pick up provisions in Winslow — for example, freshly-made breakfast pastries at Blackbird Bakery, lunchtime picnic supplies from Town & Country and afternoon fuel such as a peanut-butter power ball at Jake’s Pickup.

Drive north to Fay Bainbridge Park to enjoy a.m. treats at a quintessential Washington island beach — the Cascade Range hanging in the sky and sand at your feet.

Then head to the island’s northwest section for your timed-ticket entry into Bloedel Reserve to peek at cultivated spring blooms. Walking the two-mile loop takes around two hours at most as you explore 150 acres and 23 distinct landscapes, including a Japanese garden, moss garden, and Jurassic Garden with prehistoric plants. While tickets are a steep $22 each, Wednesdays are pay-what-you-wish days for those on a budget.

Plenty of Bainbridge parks show free greenery, too. Drive south from Bloedel to wander Battle Point Park, site of a former navy radio station. The park’s easygoing trail system passes through grassy fields, past duck- and frog-filled marshes and tangles of cherry-red wild rose hips, a disc golf course and the Ritchie Observatory.

Advertising

Picnic tables and grassy expanses make the park a fine place to lunch. Kids can scramble on the park’s playground featuring a ferryboat structure, a monstrous tentacle emerging from the ground, climbable orcas, and a slide made of rolling cylinders.

Battle Point Park also presents a jumping-off point for a complex, interconnected system of networked paths. The Cross-Island Trail connects land parcels from the island’s western-facing Battle Point to tiny, east-looking Manitou Beach.

As part of the trail, walk the 100-foot wetland boardwalk on the Forest to Sky Trail to Grand Forest Park, which has yet another trail system. The seven miles of trails are inherently kid- and out-of-shape-hobbit-friendly — only rising to 350 feet at the highest point — with moss-drenched trees towering overhead.

Moving south again along undulating two-lane roads dotted with farmstands, explore the 137 acres of Fort Ward, a decommissioned seacoast fort dating back to 1903. Visit the underwater park (if a scuba diver) or the park’s gun batteries, rocky beaches and walking trails (if everyone else). The park is on the Cascadia Marine Trail, a National Recreation Trail spanning Puget Sound to Canada. Fort Ward’s campsites are available only for those plying water in canoes, kayaks and other paddlecraft.

The island’s last two verdant visits are located in the island’s southeast corner along quiet harbors and offer unique contributions to island (and Washington) life.

Pull over at Halls Hill Lookout and Labyrinth, a pocketlike park featuring a calming 36-foot stone design based on the 13th-century French Chartres Cathedral labyrinth. Glossy agates and tiny-dice surprises interrupt the labyrinth’s blue, gray, white and orange river stone path. Chattering squirrels and trilling birds create the perfect soundtrack as you trace the path to the labyrinth’s center and wander the parcel. Don’t miss the bronze prayer wheel, playful art pieces and peaceful bench swing looking out on spectacular harbor views.

Finally, drive just a few minutes farther to stop at the Japanese Bainbridge Island Exclusion Memorial, a quietly disturbing and touching monument to the West Coast’s first site of forced removal and exclusion during World War II. Eventually, these actions would lead to the internment of about 120,000 Japanese Americans.

At this National Historic Site, visitors retrace the steps taken by the island’s residents down a path, proceeding past historical interpretive placards and a 276-foot stone and cedar story wall with the names of all 276 Japanese American island residents. Hand-folded origami paper cranes peek out behind names and hand-carved wooden friezes depict scenes of sorrow.

The path ends at the recently-added departure deck — where rusted metal outlines of men and women stand in memory of those who departed by boat — and a haunting gate and footprints at the dock’s precipice. From the memorial, it’s a short trip back to Winslow for dinner and a boat back to the mainland. Or stay another night to discover more Bainbridge Island parks and trails, from accessible paths throughout the island to skateboarding at Strawberry Hill Park to a pottery studio at Eagledale Park.

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealers can help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.