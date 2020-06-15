Journalists at The Seattle Times are covering all the ways the novel coronavirus is impacting our region, and beyond.

As a supplement to our news coverage, The Seattle Times advertising team is providing a free listing for local businesses and organizations to share information about their status as we navigate emerging from Washington's "stay at home" order. From restaurants to retail to home repair and more, local businesses are ready to help us all get back to business safely.

To be featured in this list, contact stmediasolutions@seattletimes.com or call 206-652-6700. It’s free!

We will be updating this listing regularly, so please check back for the latest information.

Jump to a specific category, or browse the listings below.

Food and beverage

314 Pie: 314 Pie continues home deliveries of ready-to-bake pies each week. Order by midnight Friday for delivery the following week. As of now, we don’t know when our food truck will be out again.

Anthony’s Restaurants: A selection of Anthony’s Restaurants are now open for in-house dining at reduced capacities! Our team is committed to taking extreme safety precautions and practicing social distancing. Takeout available. Visit website for a list of open locations and menu.

Barrels Wine Bar: Call from 2-3 p.m. for reservations. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Masks required entering and when moving in the bar. Masks optional when occupying a table. We will follow the state’s guidelines for opening. 206-268-0588

Finn Food Truck: Anthony’s food truck, Finn, will be rotating to different Anthony’s locations to offer to-go items. Please check their website for current schedule and times. 425-771-4665

Garlic Jim’s Gourmet Pizza: Garlic Jim’s specializes in halal pizza! Also gluten-free crust and dairy-free cheese. We adhere to the strictest safety and cleanliness standards in our store. Open for pickup – masks required – or contactless delivery. 425-861-9000

Hattie’s Hat: Food and drinks pickup and delivery Thursday – Friday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday- Sunday brunch 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. 206-784-0175

Little Chinook’s: Little Chinook’s, located at Fishermen’s Terminal, is offering to-go daily from noon-6 p.m. Fresh, premium seafood expertly prepared and ready to take home! Gift cards also available for purchase. 206-283-4665

Meat & Bread: Meat & Bread restaurant in SLU has reopened for lunch! Come by and try one of our sandwiches. We’ve also started offering family dinner meal kits. Pre-order meal kits for a noncontact delivery or pickup 2-6 p.m. Monday – Friday. 206-402-4879

Other Coast Café: We are offering pickup of some of Seattle’s favorite sandwiches; we also are delivering via Caviar. Look for “Stay Home” provisions including our Salsa Mayo, chocolate chip cookie dough, sliced Other Coast Cafe Meats and Bake at Home Rajun Cajuns. 206-789-0936 / 206-829-8539

Pasteria Lucchese: Order your pastas, sauces and desserts with our online store. Featuring lasagna, serves 4 to 6. We are currently providing delivery and curbside pickup. Check out our Instagram account @pasterialucchese 206-388-8722

Schilling Cider House Fremont: New specials every week! Order ahead for case deals up to 50% off (these sell out fast). Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays for walk-ins and pickup. Grab a to-go growler and choose from the largest selection of craft cider (32 taps) in Washington.

Sosio’s Fruit & Produce: We’re open every day from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk ups, curbside pickup and overnight shipping. Order by phone or email at info@sosiosproduce.com. Limited local delivery and local shipping. Follow us on Instagram at #sosiosproduce or on Facebook. 206-622-1370

The Village at Totem Lake: The Village at Totem Lake has your essentials covered with groceries from Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market and takeout and delivery options available from Chipotle, Joe’s Burgers and MOD Pizza. Plus, All The Best Pet Care has Fido covered! 425-658-0140

West Seattle Local Foods: We are a group of small companies that produce/manufacture food in a commercial kitchen in West Seattle. We usually sell to high-end restaurants, grocery stores, farmers markets, coffee shops and online. We banded together and now sell to our neighbors. 206-935-0432

World of Wines: World of Wines is Redmond’s only independent specialty wine shop and tasting bar. Open for takeout and curbside pickup only. Following guidelines and full safety precautions. Tasting room closed. Wed. – Fri. noon – 6 p.m. Masks required. 425-869-9463

Home maintenance, home improvement, real estate

Builders’ Hardware: Builders’ Hardware continues to serve our community by offering hardware and services to the essential construction market. We sell doors and finish hardware to hospitals, schools and institutions as well as other essential construction. Or all can order online. 206-281-3700

CRD Design Build: CRD Design Build is celebrating 40 years of helping the Seattle community transform their homes to fit their lifestyles. We are fully operational and are accepting new projects. Contact us today to discuss your remodeling goals. 206-782-6959

Eastside Tree Works: We are open 24/7 for essential tree services. Emergency tree removal, hazardous tree removal, hazard pruning and emergency/hazard tree assessments. We are able to provide outdoor estimates and services on-site, while maintaining CDC guidelines for distancing. 206-396-9998

Greenhome Solutions: Local, family-owned supplier of sustainable, healthy flooring, countertops, decking and more. Seattle showroom open Mon. – Fri. 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., or shop online. Pickup or we ship. DIY Flooring Sale! We are wearing PPE and maintaining safe social distancing. 206-284-2281

Harold’s Lighting: Harold’s is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and is qualified essential under the governor’s “Commercial retail home improvement store” section of the essential business list. We have extended our 20% – 50% off annual Anniversary Sale. 206-633-2557

Hayes Heating & Cooling, Inc.: Family owned since 1978, we are following CDC guidelines, wearing PPE and maintaining safe social distancing. We also offer after-hours emergency services. We serve South King County and North Pierce County. 206-244-4328

Limback Lumber: Limback Lumber is an “essential business” and we are open! We offer delivery and pickup right on Market Street in the heart of Ballard. Please ask about our specials! 206-782-3487

Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park: The team at Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park is dedicated to keeping residents safe and happy 24/7. Contact us to schedule a virtual tour. 206-242-1455.

Wesley Retirement Communities: Wesley is committed to providing our residents with quality housing, extra services and companionship. Our communities follow proper protocols for PPE, sanitation and social distancing. Visit WesleyChoice.org to get more information about our communities or to schedule a private tour. 206-824-5000

Entertainment and education

Cirkled In: Track your kids’ activities and accomplishments during online (and in-class) learning, on Cirkled-In for free. Compile students’ holistic portfolio on secure, award-winning Cirkled-In. Share the portfolio to increase success for any application from college to scholarships, summer job to internship. 425-954-5237

Earshot Jazz: Earshot Jazz is providing free livestreaming concerts in collaboration with Town Hall Seattle. Please join us Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. Artists include Alex Dugdale, Marina Albero, Jacqueline Tabor, Kate Olson and Susan Pascal. Donations welcome. 206-547-6763

National Nordic Museum Store: Order online any time! A curated selection of Nordic design and local artisans, plus the Museum’s popular Nordic Coffee, are all available for mail order now. Curbside pickup available on selected dates. See nnmstore.org for the latest information. 206-789-5707

Parklane Gallery: Starting June 18, our fine art gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. We are following state guidelines. Masks required. Stop by and enjoy our distinctive contemporary art by Northwest artists. Free parking at Kirkland Public Library. 425-827-1462

Sandweiss Test Prep: Be thoroughly prepared for your upcoming admissions exams. We offer both group classes and private tutoring for the ACT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, ISEE and SSAT tests. Online for now; in-person once it’s safe to do so. 206-417-5050

Health

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association is offering support groups by phone and educational programs online. Their 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) provides information, support and crisis assistance. 800-272-3900

Body & Brain Yoga Taichi Wedgwood: Try a 1 on 1 Energy Coaching session (45 min) and/or join 3-Week Intro to Body & Brain Yoga Taichi. Free classes in June! 206-223-9642 or email wedgwood@bodynbrain.com for more information. 206-223-9642

Family Acupuncture: Acupuncture and Chinese medicine to restore optimal health. Open for business by appointment only. Monday – Wednesday; and Friday. 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Masks required. Operating with full safety precautions. 425-953-9559

Ostroms Drug & Gift: Open with full safety precautions. Our drive-thru is face-to-face so you can speak to the pharmacist while remaining safe. 425-486-7711

Sense of Hope Counseling: Are you struggling, feeling overwhelmed or discouraged? Sense of Hope Counseling is affordable, compassionate counseling service for family, individuals, couples and children. Contactless counseling by appointment only. Following state guidelines and precautions. Call for appointment. 425-238-0739

Sound Benefit Plans: Sound Benefit Plan can offer you a comprehensive range of Medicare plans available in the market place. Open for business. Contactless via email and phone. Following state guidelines and precautions. Call for appointment. 425-741-7099

Structural Chiropractic: Uses advanced methods of measuring soft tissue injury with dynamic sEMG or educating on nutrition and diet. Open, following strict guidelines and social distancing. Masks required. Appointments required. Mon., Wed., Fri. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Tue. 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. 425-636-0303

Retail

Acrylic Concepts: Open for business – creating acrylic safety partitions and screens for businesses to help ensure safety for employees and customers. We are fully operational and accepting new projects. 425-881-3603

Annie’s Art and Frame: Our online store has been expanded, offering products to stave off boredom, and will soon include items to make your home even cozier. Offering curbside pickup and free delivery in the Ballard area. Check social media feeds for updates @anniesartandframe 206-784-4761

Ballard Alliance/Visit Ballard: Visit Ballard is bringing the downtown Ballard shopping and dining experience to you. Shop a collection of curated items from Ballard boutiques or order takeout from Ballard restaurants in one location at the Support Local – Ballard Marketplace. 206-784-9705

Bodyceuticals: Skin-care products based on calendula oil, made with passion, concern for others and our environment. We are manufacturing and open for business. You can purchase products from our online store.

ByDfault: Promotional product company helps grow small businesses. Open for business. Great deals available on branded FDA, CE-approved multilayer face masks for your employees and staff. Contactless ordering and delivery. See website for details. 425-200-5340

Clarke & Clarke Art + Artifacts: Celebrating our 25th anniversary. Announcing the “Art Makes a Difference” sale. Take 25% off any purchase or the option to donate that 25% to your charity of choice. Online, email, or call for an appointment. Curbside pickup. 206-232-4456

David Morgan: Shipping unique, quality goods throughout the Puget Sound since 1962. Shop our selection of Northwest coast and wildlife jewelry, hats, clothing, leather accessories and more online or request a catalog. Bothell store open for mail order and curbside pickup. 800-324-4934

Ebony Office: Ebony Office Interiors provide ergonomic office chairs and furniture. Open for business, by appointment only. Masks required. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. View product catalog online. 206-762-1676

Fremont Chamber of Commerce: Experience the Center of the Universe and take Fremont home today! Order tasty food for delivery or pickup. Shop one-of-a kind stores online. Buy take-out cocktails and growlers to go. Purchase gift certificates. Check out amazing services. 206-632-1500

Howard/Mandville Gallery: Browse our current selection of paintings online at our website. We are available for art and framing pickups Thursday – Sunday – noon-4 p.m. — or by appointment. 425-488-8212

Keep Your City Smiling: Show care and appreciation for your team, family, friends, health care workers and beyond with Keep Your City Smiling: gift boxes that benefit struggling local businesses. 833-476-2722

Market Street Shoes: We have launched our online store with the intention of providing something as close to our in-store experience as possible. We are available for calls and emails about fit, and we are offering free shipping over $50 to the U.S. 206-783-1670

Paddywack: Paddywack in Mill Creek is open for curbside pickup and limited walk-in service, to help keep our community’s dogs and cats fed and cared for. We are an independent, owner-operated shop featuring high-quality pet food and supplies. (425) 357-6510

Pet Pros: Buy dog and cat supplies online. Pick up or have it delivered (select locations). Pet Pros, founded in 1986 in Seattle, is one of the largest independent pet supply retailers in the Pacific Northwest. Check website for locations.

Retail Therapy: Find things that make you feel good! Clothing, art, jewelry, perfume, body care, candles, cards, gifts, underwear and more. Our online store is open! 206-324-4092

Sassafras: Shop fashion, art and jewelry made by small-batch, independent designers in the Pacific Northwest. Take “shop local” to the next level! We’re open for curbside pickup and online shopping. 206-420-7057

Signarama Redmond: We specialize in custom business signage. During these challenging times, we have pivoted to help businesses reopen safely – from safety and advisory signage to countertop cough barriers and directional floor graphics. Offering curbside pickup and delivery. 425-861-9341

So Much Yarn: A local yarn shop located in the Pike Place Market – knitting and crochet supplies and classes. Open for business. Following state guidelines and precautions. Reduced occupancy. Masks required. Call for appointment. Wednesday through Monday. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 206-443-0727

Speedmart: Speedmart has a huge inventory of sprint car, micro sprint, midget, 600 mini sprint and mini sprint car parts. Open for business, following state guidelines and precautions. Masks required. Contactless services through website and online store. 800-664-2788

Visit Edmonds: Edmonds, the region’s hot spot for arts, culture and a foodie scene, is keeping its restaurants, galleries and boutiques alive through takeout and online shopping.

Travel

Mayflower Park Hotel: The historic Mayflower Park Hotel is open for business. We look forward to welcoming guests with complimentary valet parking through June ($35 value/day) as well as a flexible cancellation plan and room service/takeout orders from award-winning Andaluca Restaurant. 206-623-8700

Services

Bellevue Crossroads Vet: Veterinary care for a large variety of animal types including, cats, dogs, rodents, reptiles and other exotic pets. Open with safety precautions. Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments required. Masks required. 425-746-7387

BWyse Internet Marketing: BWyse offers free internet marketing workshops. We are now doing these workshops via Zoom. Check out our website to see our upcoming free internet marketing workshops. 425-885-9976

Edie Hoppin: Gluten-free coach teaches how to enjoy food with limitations. Open for business online. Contactless support through online connections. Visit website for more information about cleansing, detoxing and eating healthy. 206-949-6101

Epic 360 Virtual Tours: We create high-quality, 360-degree virtual tours for businesses and event spaces in the Seattle area. Now more than ever, people are relying on virtual representations of businesses and real estate. Add it to your website and your Google Maps listing. 206-607-9976

Loopie: Order your laundry to be picked up, washed, dried, folded and returned within 24 hours by our network of certified drivers and washers. Loopie charges flat rates and supports no-contact pickup and delivery (8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day). 206-578-7390

Seattle Animal Shelter: Our counters are closed, but adoptions are not! To keep our community safe and ensure our furry friends can still find forever homes, animal adoptions using an appointment-based system. This enables us to coordinate visits to follow social distancing guidelines. 206-386-7387

Whirlwind Clean and Green: Facility and landscaping maintenance company. Our diverse field of operations demonstrates our dedication to excellence. Open for business per state guidelines. Appointment only. Masks required. Call for quote. 425-697-4373

Finance

1st Security Bank: Standing strong with our Washington communities since 1936. 1st Security Bank urges use of our drive-thrus, ATMs, night drops and online banking during the crisis. Branches are open for more complex transactions; please call ahead for an appointment. 800-683-0973