Set sail southwest to Grays County, Washington, for a less-discovered central Washington coast experience. The unassuming towns host prolific cranberry bogs helping to supply the well-known Ocean Spray, but make way for new experiences and worth-a-drive dining, too.

En route, drop through Westport for doughnuts or lunch or to visit the town’s historic lighthouse. Then turn south on WA-105 to explore the area’s state parks, family-owned shops and stunning stays for campers, yurters, RVers or weekend hotel-trippers.

Just south of Westport, you’ll come upon the popular Twin Harbors State Park’s 149 standard campsites, five cabins and two yurts. The 225-acre park features wooded trails and a Pacific-facing beach for day use as well. Twin Harbors is a favored destination for families enjoying the Northwest pastime of digging for razor clams. Coastal razor clams have a season — typically mid-spring and early fall — and a per-person limit along with an easily obtained license.

However, clam diggers should keep an eye out for biotoxin closures and, more adorably, snowy plover nests. The threatened white-breasted bird makes its home among Twin Harbor’s southern dunes, with cotton-ball-like chicks hatching and hopping from March through September. Signs indicate areas to avoid.

Grayland sits about three miles south of Twin Harbors and is home to bountiful cranberry bogs east of WA-105. You’ll also spot tiny resorts, local beach homes, a small cranberry museum with a cranberry-themed gift shop, and a smattering of antique and resale stores.

Grayland Beach Outfitters can supply a well-rounded picnic or grill session with 75 plus varieties of wine, cheeses, meats, crackers, pickles, dips, sauces, and other basics — and may be among the best little gourmet shops in the region. The owner routinely trips to Portland and other destinations to procure her customized selection.

Snuggling up to Grayland’s southern side is the larger 581-acre Grayland Beach State Park‘s amphitheater and bird-watching opportunities amid a year-round RV-friendly environment and trails to the beach. Find 80 plus hookup sites, eight campsites and 16 yurts. The heated 16-foot-diameter yurts offer bunk beds for three, a queen-size futon, interior light and small end table indoors, and an outdoor deck, picnic table and fire grill.

The park is part of a 62-mile Seashore Conservation Area, created in 1967 to preserve Washington’s rugged, wild, Pacific-facing dunes, rocks and sands. Numerous ocean beach access points exit WA-105 en route. You’ll likely spot AWD trucks and SUVs on some portions of the beach — the SCA is part of Washington’s public highway system, with a max speed of 25 mph. Special beach-driving rules apply.

Then, it’s another seven miles to Tokeland along the two-lane, tree-hugged SR 105. You’ll likely spot numerous family farm stands along the way, selling eggs, produce and other locally-grown edibles.

The entrance to Tokeland features, of course, a marijuana dispensary. Nearby, the Shoalwater Bay Casino offers video play and an esports lounge, while the petite Shoalwater Bay Museum presents information on the local tribe.

Continue down Tokeland Road, which juts alongside Willapa Bay, the nation’s second-largest estuary (where freshwater meets saltwater). Once home to thriving forests that were submerged during the last massive earthquake, you can still see tree stump remnants along portions. Reassuringly, the nation’s first vertical tsunami evacuation tower was built in 2022 by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe. The 50-foot-tall structure was constructed to hold the entire local community, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

Continue to the natural terminus at the town’s new marina for Nelson Crab, which sells canned, fresh and frozen Northwest seafood, locally-made handicrafts, and a small selection of fresh-made foods. The shop’s tables look out on Willapa Bay, creating a fine place to stop for a handcrafted morning coffee or afternoon shrimp cocktail.

But Tokeland may presently be best known for the Tokeland Hotel, an experience as much as a place to rest overnight. The hotel offers 18 upstairs rooms with shared bathrooms. It’s an authentic feature of an 1885 hotel said to be Washington’s oldest, and on the National Register of Historic Places.

Outdoors, a vast lawn, carved wooden art, Adirondack chairs and outdoor games surround the hotel’s main floor, a warren of dining, relaxation, and libation rooms. Each high-ceilinged space is layered with Oriental rugs, antique furnishings, comfortable seating and wall-mounted animal heads and art. Board games and public spaces encourage visitors to rest and commune.

No reservations are required for the fantastical dining room/restaurant The Wandering Goose, which features an amazing light fixture as a showstopping focal point. Owner and chef Heather Earnhardt serves upscale South-by-Northwest comfort food at The Wandering Goose, which relocated from Seattle in 2021.

Each wooden pub-style table is set with dripping candles, and breakfast, lunch and dinners are similarly opulent. Try the ricotta-nettle dumplings or wild caught prawns, served with Benton’s bacon and Charleston Gold rice grits. The resident, extremely polite, large yellow Labrador, is nicknamed “Gusbuster” by frequent diners due to a patient propensity to clean up any dropped scraps.

Even if just dropping by, it’s easy to pick up daily-baked pastries, cakes and handpies (until sold out) and Vashon Island-roasted coffee to enjoy while curling up on one of the hotel’s Chesterfield sofas.

