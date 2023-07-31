“The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer” is an old saying that first appeared in print in the late 19th century. Unfortunately, the statement still holds true today. According to USA Facts, the top 1% of households in America embody 26% of the total U.S. wealth. This inequality deepened during the pandemic, and experts say it will take systemic change to narrow the gap because it is deeply rooted in our culture.

“We have not changed the systemic policies and procedures put into place that created the inequity in the first place,” says Tonita Webb, DBA, CCE, a graduate of the Doctor of Business Administration at City University of Seattle.

Webb, who was asked to give a speech at CityU’s commencement, continues, “The gap began wide and continued to grow wider and will continue to grow until actions are taken to support populations that are traditionally overlooked.” This has left financially underserved communities lacking in opportunities to build generational wealth.

Webb, the first Black CEO at Verity Credit Union, believes changing the laws, policies and regulations that are causing harm and exclusion will make big strides into narrowing the financial inequality gap. She says altering the credit scoring system should be a priority.

After contemplating whether or not to study for her DBA, she made a positive decision because she says the world is changing and she wants to be in the best position to collaborate with community members who are negatively impacted by economic changes, technology transformations and social equity in general.

“For me, that included updating my knowledge and I love learning,” she says. “I never want to be in a place where I think I know it all. In my opinion, that’s not leadership.”

The DBA at CityU lets professionals develop advanced organization skills, agile business practices, leadership and critical thinking while at the same time developing individual business knowledge in the area of their choice.

Greg Price, program director for DBA at CityU, says the degree isn’t a one-size-fits-all. Instead, it’s more individualized for each student. Learning what makes up the outcomes helps them solve or see the issues more clearly. Those six outcomes are leadership; business strategy; diversity, equity and inclusion; technology; market innovation; and ethical leadership. Graduates are given the tools they can use to help reduce the wealth gap.

Business doctoral students get to focus on what’s important to them, says Price. Some research policy issues, others look at financial or technology issues.

This training helps graduates to critically evaluate an organization and note what they are doing right and also define the gaps where they can improve, he says.

“Education itself plays a critical role in shrinking economic inequity, and it also increases your earning potential,” Price says. “Educating family members can also break the cycle of poverty.”

During the research portion of her studies, Webb interviewed several successful CEOs and learned a great deal from them. She says those ideas have shaped her approach to strategy and leadership and gave her the opportunity to develop relevant goals.

On the Verity Credit Union site, Webb is quoted as saying, “We have one goal … that all our communities have access to financial well-being and prosperity.”

Webb says having access to the right information can keep people from making serious financial mistakes. For that to happen, education needs to be more affordable and more accessible.

If you feel you’re affected by the wealth gap because you can’t afford the schooling you want, there are ways around paying full price for your education or higher education. Webb paid for her schooling with her military benefits. Some schools give you credit for experience and employers may offer tuition payment.

Start at the pace that works for you, Webb says, and don’t worry about completing the traditional four-year degree. No matter your background, you can create opportunities for yourself. And education is a good way to start.

