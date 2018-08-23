West Edge is a 39-story apartment tower that opened recently at Second Avenue and Pike Street, a block from the entrance to Pike Place Market.

SEATTLE — Urban Visions is a local developer with deep roots in the Emerald City, and they bring a unique dual mandate to each of their projects. The first part is a commitment to designing and developing properties that benefit the health and wellness of the people who live or work in them. At the same time, they strive for their properties to be fully integrated, holistic reflections of their surroundings.

Seattle is in their DNA.

West Edge Available for viewing at 1430 Second Ave., Seattle Information: 206-545-7453 or weseattle.com

This vision has reached its fullest expression yet at West Edge, a modern, metropolitan, 39-story urban apartment tower that opened recently at Second Avenue and Pike Street, a block from the entrance to Pike Place Market, which Urban Visions CEO Greg Smith considers “the soul of Seattle.”

Brand new and open for leasing, West Edge invites residents to immerse themselves in the downtown lifestyle and enjoy intimate access to the city’s teeming commercial and cultural hub. It features spacious one-bedroom and generously appointed two-bedroom homes, many with views of the city and Elliott Bay, as well as two levels for luxurious penthouse living.

The visionary designer who gave West Edge its shape is Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA of the Seattle-based design practice Olson Kundig. He says he designed the building as an architectural tribute to earth and sky.

Kundig says the high-rise is a contextual response to its environment, where pedestrian and vehicular traffic are high and tall buildings define the urban condition. The building is divided into two distinct parts: the lower seven stories, which relate to the pedestrian experience; and the 32 stories above, which relate to the profile of the city and the sky.

“The lower seven-story section is darker and grittier — it responds to the cone of perception that we have when we’re in a vehicle or on foot, where our experience of the city and the urban condition is essentially those first seven stories. It also relates to the history of early buildings in Seattle, which hovered around the seven-story height,” he says. “The next 32 stories take on another character. As the building ascends to the sky, it gets more silvery and white, giving a nod to our Pacific Northwest skies. In this way, it softly and quietly relates to the sky.”

Prospective residents at West Edge can choose from an array of floor plans and home types. Each living space boasts seamless design, luxury finishes, spa-quality bathrooms and fully accessorized gourmet kitchens.

Most homes at West Edge also feature balconies with a view, allowing residents to soak in the urban ambience as well as views of Elliot Bay, the Olympics, Mount Rainer or the city skyline. Those include the two- and three-bedroom penthouse units.

Since West Edge opened in the spring, approximately half of the homes have been leased — many by longtime Seattleites who’ve sold their homes in Seattle’s sizzling seller’s market, as well as new arrivals making their first foray into Seattle, attracted to its local roots and a prime downtown, landmark location.

West Edge is brimming with amenities, such as a rooftop-level fitness club, a library, entertainment suites, a conference room, and a large indoor/outdoor pet lounge on the eighth-floor terrace.

The lobby features 24-hour concierge service, Wi-Fi, curated art, fireside seating and a glass atrium complete with a live Japanese Tsuma Gaki tree that is open to the elements all year. Also coming soon: retail and restaurant space.

Through it all is the Kundig sensibility.

“West Edge has a scheme where the living levels are above the street, but there is in fact a very active engagement of the building at the city street level,” he says. “So, the idea is that people who live at West Edge will engage with the street activity and will use the places and amenities of the city located just outside the doors of the building.”

Residents can also take advantage of the current free ReachNow membership and access to two car-share vehicles that are kept in the garage, exclusively for their use. Each car includes a Washington State Parks Discover Pass.