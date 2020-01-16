TACOMA — It was a big year in 2019 for Franke Tobey Jones’ historic North Tacoma campus, with the new Bristol View Apartments, Care Center and refreshed Lillian Pratt Building offering assisted living.

The brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments at Bristol View are open and available for immediate occupancy. Each of the 16 apartments has a modern floor plan and spacious living area. Ten of the apartments have views of Puget Sound and Mount Rainier, and six have views of the campus with its Tudor architecture. The apartments range in size from 1,306 to 1,575 square feet.

Bristol View residents will enjoy the conveniences and security of a well-planned community with all the benefits of Franke Tobey Jones residency, including home and yard maintenance and restaurant-style dining options.

“We are repeatedly struck by the theme of ‘quality’ at Franke Tobey Jones,” says Bristol View resident Eric Swenson. “We see it in the buildings, events, thoughtfulness of staff and experience of the administration.”

Apartments include spacious, open living rooms with private balconies; private master suites with dual sinks and walk-in closets (some with balcony access); gourmet kitchens that are fully equipped with pullout shelves; gas fireplaces; full-size washers and dryers; high-end finishes; secure underground parking (one space per apartment) with extra storage; and housekeeping service twice monthly.

Small pets are allowed, and transportation is provided to residents. Additional features include a fitness center and personal trainers upon request; emergency services monitored for fire/burglary; a three-day health care benefit per year per apartment (15 days maximum); a variety of social activities; and an outdoor patio with barbecue and firepit. An electric-car charger is available for a fee.

Water, sewer, garbage, cable television, property taxes, building insurance are also included. Maintenance of all grounds and common areas is provided, as is maintenance of the exterior of the homes, heating, ventilation, plumbing and electrical.

Meals are optional but can be arranged for a fee.

Franke Tobey Jones is a not-for-profit, 62-and-older senior living community. Opened in 1924, the 20-acre campus is near Point Defiance Park, the Tacoma waterfront, and the Point Ruston retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Franke Tobey Jones campus amenities include:

A 6,000-square-foot fitness center with full-time fitness staff and a variety of classes, including yoga, tai chi, aerobics and ballroom dancing.

Senior University, offering thought-provoking programs and classes.

An engaging activity calendar, including cultural events, trips and tours.

Bistro Café, resident store and dining rooms within walking distance.

Salon/spa services.

Raised-bed resident garden and greenhouse.

Guest house for family and friends.

Hobby and craft room and woodshop.

Walking paths and water views.

Priority status to move throughout campus if needs change.

Bristol View Apartments, Care Center and Lillian Pratt Assisted Living Building: Tours will be available at an open house from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 5340 N. Bristol St., Tacoma. 253-649-2745 or franketobeyjones.com