Many of us associate Anacortes with the ferry terminal to the San Juan Islands, but look more closely and we discover a vibrant destination filled with outdoor recreation, diverse amenities and coastal culture.

Anacortes teems with whale-watching excursions, fishing charters and, nearby, kayak tours and instruction for exploring the Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve, adjacent islands and other Salish Sea surprises. Land adventures are equally enticing, whether hiking on the Mount Erie Summit Trail, exploring the Anacortes Community Forest Lands or picnicking in Deception Pass State Park.

When taken all together, Anacortes offers a classic outdoor adventure town vibe without the sudden growth hassles that have altered so many similar places. Of course, an adventure town’s brewery culture is almost as important as mountain peaks and ocean inlets. Not to worry, Bastion Brewing Co. and Anacortes Brewing have the pints covered. In fact, Anacortes Brewing is the ninth-oldest brewery in Washington State.

“Anacortes Brewing was established in 1994,” says owner Rick Star. “We bought the business in 2000. We intended to be brewers exclusively but we added Rockfish Grill to offer an outlet for the beer and to give the Anacortes community a place to gather and call their own.”

Brewing runs in the Star family. Rick’s uncle was a Bavarian brewmaster who created a dark lager for which the region is famous. When he was ready to brew his own beer commercially, Rick asked his uncle for the recipe, and Kloster Bier was born in the USA.

“From the beginning, we wanted to offer cold-storage beers like the Kloster and other lagers,” Star says. “We also have plenty of IPAs, barrel-aged sours and our seasonals.”

Anacortes Brewing is a founding member of the Skagit Valley “Farm to Pint Trail Passport.” Beer tourists collect stamps from 13 breweries scattered throughout the valley. The Farm to Pint Trail Passport is another example of the impressive growth of the craft brewing landscape, according to Star.

“I’ve always expected the brewing scene to slow down, but it never does, which is great for everyone. We’re privileged to have the Skagit Craft Beer Academy, a credentialed program at Skagit Valley College. We’ve had many interns from the Academy over the years, several of whom we’ve eventually hired.”

Great beer goes best with good food. Anacortes overflows with excellent independent eateries like A’Town Bistro, home to 22 beers on tap to complement paella, lamb burgers and short ribs. The Brown Lantern Ale House also offers plenty of taps to go with “The Best Of” local pub grub. Rockfish Grill presents a diverse menu from wood-fired pizzas to crab mac and cheese and saffron mussels.

“We first put schnitzel on the menu during the colder months,” says Star. “But our regulars liked it so much it became an everyday item.”

Regulars remain key to the Anacortes success story, a place that feels like home to everybody who visits. The town has always been a boating community first, be it commercial fishing men and women heading out early to the Strait of Juan de Fuca or more casual boaters mooring in town for a couple of nights.

“I’ve been here a long time, and I’m still discovering trails in the Anacortes Forest Lands,” Star says.

Bier on the Pier, October 6-7, is one gem that has definitely been discovered. Originally a one-day Octoberfest celebration, the event now features over 30 breweries, food trucks and music.

“We weren’t sure how popular a beer festival would be when we started Octoberfest,” Star says. “But people came out in the pouring rain, and we sold out that first year. Breweries love coming here because they can set up on the pier and look right down in between the slats at the water. Like most things in Anacortes, Bier on the Pier is a very organic event.”

“It’s a great weekend with wonderful harvest beers, Octoberfest-style pilsners, fresh hops IPAs and lots of seasonal brews,” Star says.

Given the nature, adventure and brewing scene, it’s time to cross onto Fidalgo Island and explore Anacortes. No ferry is required.

