Let’s face it, February in the Pacific Northwest can be a little … gray. Planning a trip during this cold, wet month can make a real difference when it comes to beating the cloudy-day blues. Luckily, in early February the charming coastal city of Anacortes is holding its Uncorked event, which is sure to warm spirits with plenty of regional wines and local bites to sample.

A less than two-hour drive from Seattle (and no ferry required), getting to Anacortes for a weekend getaway is a piece of cake. This year’s Uncorked will be held at the Transit Shed — a popular venue located on scenic Historic Pier 1 at the bottom of bustling Commercial Avenue downtown. The convenient location provides plenty of opportunities to explore the many nearby delights of Anacortes during your visit.

Know before you go

First, you’ll want to purchase tickets ahead of time. Note that you must be 21+ to attend Anacortes Uncorked and ID will be checked at the door. Sorry, but kids and pets have to sit this event out.

Where: Historic Port Transit Shed at 100 Commercial Ave.

When: Saturday Feb. 4. Two time slots available: Noon-3 p.m. or 4-7 p.m.

What: An Admission ticket gets you 10 two-ounce wine pours featuring wines of the Pacific Northwest region, plus heavy hors d’oeuvres, chocolates, cheeses and accompaniments from local food vendors. A Designated Driver ticket gets you all the food above without the vino.

Price: $35-$100

Once you’ve snagged tickets, be sure to book your accommodations. For cozy bed-and-breakfast vibes, Heartful Retreats is nestled near Similk Bay and boasts thoughtfully decorated rooms and suites, as well as an art studio. Located at the opposite end of Commercial Ave., you’ll find B&B, Nantucket Inn. The coastal chic spot has seven unique rooms plus a king suite and outdoor communal fire pit. For a boutique hotel experience, book at the Majestic Inn & Spa, whose amenities include a dining bistro and full-service, award-winning spa.

Below you’ll find a three-day itinerary to help you make the most of your weekend getaway to Anacortes.

Friday

Once you’ve checked in to your accommodations in the afternoon, kick off your wine experience with a visit to Blackbird, which serves up a selection of wines and delectable charcuterie boards to pair.

If you prefer to stretch your legs after a drive, head to Cap Sante Park, which boasts views of the city, Fidalgo Island and the Cascades.

For dinner, Anacortes has plenty of options to serve different palates. Looking for a romantic dining experience? You can’t go wrong with Maribella Ristorante e Pizzeria. Share a ciao bella pizza or try a classic fettuccine dish while enjoying a glass of vino in the dim glow of this intimate eatery. If you’re feeling more casual, opt for a juicy Skagit burger or locally sourced Dungeness crab cakes.

Saturday

There’s nothing like travel to work up an appetite. If you’re needing a hearty breakfast, check out Calico Cupboard Café and Bakery and try the pesto focaccia scramble, or order a few made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls to enjoy at the table or to-go. Have a hankering for bagels and coffee? Recently opened Good Bagels Café has got you covered.

Depending on your time slot, you’ll either want to head to Anacortes Uncorked for the noon opening, or, if your ticket isn’t until 4 p.m., take this time to indulge in a little tourism and see what the city has to offer. Don’t worry noon patrons! You can still enjoy many of these activities after your tasting, or the following day.

If you’re feeling outdoorsy, explore Washington Park and take in the scenic views of the water via a 2.2 mile forested paved loop. For more of a challenge, grab your hiking boots and hit Sugarloaf Mountain’s 2.5 mile trail.

Need some retail therapy? Tides of Anacortes and Island Styles offer a variety of womenswear and accessories. More of the rugged outdoors type? J Slocum Marine will get you outfitted.

For sprucing up your abode, make a trip to Home Sweet Home Antiques or stop in for gifts and home décor at The Johnson Manor.

Tucking into a good book is the perfect winter activity and Watermark Book Company offers a wide selection of titles in its comfy space. As for food and beverage connoisseurs, local brewery Bastion Brewing Company has beers to-go, as well as on tap. A must stop for cooks is the Anacortes Oil and Vinegar Tasting Bar and those with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss the array of flavors at Fidalgo Fudge Co.

Depending on your ticket, you’ll either need a lunch or dinner option for Saturday. Open for both meals, Naung Mai Thai Kitchen will satisfy your craving for curries, noodles, fried rice and spicy meat and seafood dishes. Also open for lunch or dinner is the beautifully appointed Frida’s where you can enjoy a variety of gourmet Mexican dishes from pollo mole poblano to enchiladas de salmon.

Sunday

Sunday is all about sleeping in and brunch! When you’re fully awake and checked out of your inn, grab a table at the delightfully retro Dad’s Diner and dig into classics such as French toast or biscuits and gravy to fuel you up on your last day. Needing something a little more cleansing? Pop into Cosmic Veggies for a nourishing smoothie bowl or avocado toast.

From here on out, this last afternoon is your oyster! Now’s the time to check out some things you may have missed yesterday, whether that’s a refreshing hike to get re-energized before the drive home or an urban stroll to discover and support the city’s many small businesses.

Couldn’t get it all in? Don’t fret! It’s always best to leave a few things to see and do upon your next visit — and you’ll definitely want to return to this magical seaside locale. Cheers!

Anacortes is the perfect destination for a cozy, romantic weekend. Looking for an island adventure? Anacortes is a drive-on island situated halfway between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. With activities to enjoy year-round, Anacortes offers the perfect getaway.



