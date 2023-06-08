In the words of The Beatles, it’s been a long, cold (or, more accurately, rainy) winter — but the sun has come out, and it’s the perfect time to get outside and soak it up in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

It doesn’t get much better than spending summer in a waterfront city — and who doesn’t love a quick, easy and relaxing escape? Luckily, Anacortes fits the bill. Just a two-hour drive from Seattle, it’s convenient and the ideal spot for families to take a midweek getaway and avoid weekend traffic and crowds. But wait, it gets better! A ferry trip isn’t even required.

Here’s how to make the most of all the outdoor fun Anacortes has to offer, both on land and on the water.

Water sports and activities

For water activities, head to The Anacortes Waterfront Alliance. Starting July 1, the nonprofit offers sail, stand-up paddle and kayak rentals. The rental kiosk is located in Seafarers’ Memorial Park.

Family-owned and family-friendly, Anacortes Kayak Tours relies on outdoor professionals who tailor experiences based on the preferences, ages and experience levels of guests. Every April they begin to offer frequent day trips that depart from their kayak docks in Anacortes.



Anacortes is also awash in excellent fishing spots. Outer Island Expeditions, R&R Charters, Highline Charters and Jolly Mon Charters offer fishing charters that depart from Anacortes. For those who prefer a more casual experience, pier fishing is available at Washington Park.



Prefer to get on the water by boat? Budget-friendly boat tours are available through Highline Charters, Spirit of Orca and Outer Island Expeditions.



If water sports aren’t your cup of tea, the beaches of Anacortes are the perfect way to appreciate the water views from land. Pack up a picnic lunch and soak up the rays and the beauty from Kiwanis Waterfront Park, Rosario Beach, Tugboat Beach or Cabana Park.

Hikes

Anacortes offers many gorgeous hikes of varying difficulty levels. Asa Deane, executive director of Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, recommends exploring by joining one of the organization’s free community hikes, which are listed on their website. If you prefer to go it alone, plan ahead by reviewing the maps, which are also available on the site.

For a beginner-level hike, Deane recommends Washington Park. “It’s a great option for folks who want to go on relatively easy hikes but stay close to the sea,” he says. A favorite is Trail 501, which departs from the south end of the parking lot and traverses the perimeter of the park. Hikers have the option of choosing their own adventure because there are a number of trails that come off 501. Some go closer to the water, while others stay toward the interior of the park. Located on the southwest side of the park, Juniper Point offers stunning views of the sea and is perfect for hikers of all ages and abilities.

Heart Lake is a moderate option — the hike is longer but not too rigorous and hugs the lake itself. Park at the Heart Lake parking lot and take Trail 210 which weaves through the trees and along the lake shore where hikers get to walk through one of the few remaining old-growth stands of Douglas fir in the Puget Sound region. Depending on the exact route you choose to take, this hike is between 2.5 and 4 miles.

Experienced hikers seeking a larger adventure will love Mount Erie Circumvention. “This hike has it all: rolling hills, elevation gain, a huge variety of ecosystems and spectacular views of the south side of Fidalgo Island,” says Deane. The hike itself is a little over four miles, but it has around 1,300 feet of elevation gain and is definitely not suited for beginners — but it’s the perfect challenge for visitors who hike regularly and are always up for a new challenge. Park at the base of Mount Erie Road and use Trail 220 to connect to Trail 247, which skirts along the southern face of Mount Erie until heading north on any number of different trails back to the parking lot.

Regardless of which hike you choose, Deane emphasizes the importance of safe and responsible hiking. “It’s imperative that folks come prepared, including bringing layers of clothing, water, appropriate footwear, food and maps,” he says. “I can’t stress the maps enough. The ACFL has a vast network of trails that weave in and out of each other and many areas without cellphone service.” Maps can be downloaded and printed from Friends of the Forest’s website, or you can grab a physical copy at Anacortes Visitor’s Center or the Parks and Recreation Department at City Hall (just keep in mind that City Hall is closed on the weekends).

July 4 celebrations

In search of the perfect July Fourth getaway? Look no further than Anacortes. Independence Day celebrations commence promptly at 10:30 a.m. and last until nightfall. The day begins with an old-fashioned parade, complete with a town crier. Next up is the city’s Rock the Dock, with free live music throughout the day at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, culminating at dusk with a fireworks show from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Anacortes offers everything from casual cafes to elegant dining, quirky to sophisticated shopping, art galleries to antique shops and unique accommodations. Anacortes has something for everyone: Whale-watching tours, kayaking excursions, sailing, boating, birding, fishing, crabbing, hiking, biking and more.