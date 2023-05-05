Every element of Washington state’s early development depended on the railroad. Sears housing kits, new cars, and even milk were delivered by rail. And the pathway that rail carved through the mountains and forests shaped the growth to come.

“The economic panic of 1883 ultimately led to Northern Pacific’s demise in Tacoma,” says Richard Anderson, founding executive director of Snoqualmie’s Northwest Railway Museum. “But what you learn from this history is how intractably linked our region’s growth was with the railroad.”

Deputy Director Cristy Lake says the railroad’s impact on the local environment and Indigenous Coast Salish community was life changing.

“Snoqualmie Falls obstructed boat travel from the Snoqualmie Valley,” she says. “The Coast Salish were able to preserve this place as a sacred site. When the train tracks were laid adjacent to the falls, it led to unprecedented non-Indigenous population growth as new farming techniques, access to food and daily commerce with Seattle became commonplace.”

The Northwest Railway Museum abounds with this rich history and treasured experiences. Every weekend, the Interpretive Railway experience features a 2-hour ride to or from North Bend or Snoqualmie Falls aboard historic railroad coaches. The trip includes a 30-minute stop at the Railway History Campus, including the museum. Specialty programs like a “Day Out With Thomas,” a Halloween Excursion and the Santa Train are scheduled throughout the year.

This year marks the third anniversary of the popular “Wine & Dine the SnoValley Rails.” On June 8, 2023, the Northwest Railway Museum will partner with Snoqualmie Casino’s culinary team and William Grassie Wine Estates for a unique food and wine event that takes guests on a journey throughout the Snoqualmie Valley culminating high above Snoqualmie Falls.

Justin Lee, Snoqualmie Casino executive chef, is excited to present what he calls a “relatable menu” inspired by memories of his grandmother’s kitchen.

“We’ve taken some nostalgic foods from over the years and given them a fun twist,” says Lee. “Some menu items are direct takes on what my grandmother made me growing up!”

William Grassie is also thrilled to showcase his award-winning wines during the paired-course event. He plans to match 2015 Braedyn, a cabernet sauvignon blend, with Lee’s starter of meatballs and sloppy joes. Grassie’s 2014 Impératrice merlot blend will accompany Lee’s chicken and dumplings main course. Grassie has other surprises to share with the other courses as well.

“My grandpa worked on the railroad, so I grew up hearing stories about railroad life all the time,” says the award-winning winemaker. “My grandmother and mother loved the railroad, too. It’s great to be a part of a railroad-based event.”

The Northwest Railway Museum is best known for its rolling stock and scenic excursions on the Snoqualmie Valley Railroad. The museum staff also curates a 25,000-square-foot exhibit hall, presenting a holistic perspective of the railroad’s presence in Washington.

“We often associate railroad construction with Chinese immigrants,” says Anderson. “But it was Japanese workers who carved the rock ledge 300 feet above the Snoqualmie River upon which the railroad bed was laid.”

Advertising

Lead educator Zahara Hudelot says the invaluable role these Japanese workers played in the railroad’s success will form the foundation of a new exhibit about the Japanese internment.

“The railroad was a very culturally diverse community,” says Anderson. “These individuals of numerous nationalities developed our regional tourism, timber industry, aerospace, and the cultural fabric we associate with the Pacific Northwest. It’s a fascinating set of stories and artifacts.”

Snoqualmie Casino and William Grassie Wine Estates team up June 8 to curate an eight-course culinary and wine-tasting experience. Guests board the Snoqualmie Valley Railroad, enjoy a scenic ride culminating in a view of Snoqualmie Falls available only by railway..