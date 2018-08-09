The resort neighborhood for ages 55 and older is located within the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which features 1,800 acres of open space, 10-plus miles of trails and 12 parks.

BONNEY LAKE — Those who purchase a home during August at Trilogy at Tehaleh will receive air conditioning at no additional cost.

The resort neighborhood for ages 55 and older is located within the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which was recently named a Top 25 Best Selling Master Plan Community in RCLCO Real Estate Advisor’s annual study.

“With the community’s gorgeous homes, beautiful natural setting, 1,800 acres of open space, 10-plus miles of trails, 12 parks and backdrop of Mount Rainier, it’s no wonder Tehaleh received this recognition,” says Mark Gray, Trilogy’s area president.

Trilogy at Tehaleh offers nine single-story floor plans that range in size from 1,507 to more than 2,400 square feet and include two or three bedrooms. Homes are priced from the $400,000s and include spacious kitchens, master suites and great rooms. Many also have features such as covered patios, dens and multifunctional SmartSpaces — with a laundry area and extra cabinetry and counterspace.

Several homes at Trilogy at Tehaleh are available for immediate move-in, including:

The Pebble Beach on Homesite 3047: The 1,507-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The kitchen features stainless steel gas appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, and engineered hardwood flooring, which continues throughout the main living area. The home has a great room with a tiled fireplace, as well as a master suite with ceramic-tile flooring and quartz countertops.

The Tarragona on Homesite 4134: The 2,462-square-foot home has two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a three-car garage. The social hub of the home is the bright kitchen, which is loaded with designer-selected upgrades and features two large islands — one for meal prep and one for mingling.  It also has an open view of the side courtyard. With a formal dining room, a den, a great room and a rear covered patio, there’s plenty of room to host a crowd indoors or out. The master suite includes a soaking tub, upgraded tile in the shower, ceramic-tile flooring and two walk-in closets.

For those looking to entertain on a larger scale, or who just want to participate in the range of activities for homeowners, Seven Summits Lodge is Trilogy’s private resort club. At the 14,000-square-foot facility, members have access to the Mantel Culinary Ascent. For foodies, there’s Hudson’s Culinary Expedition, a private space for parties, cooking demonstrations, viewing parties and classes.

The Hawk’s Nest has flatscreen TVs, a full-scale golf simulator, billiards and darts, as well as Four Suits, a game space for anything from poker to pinochle.

Fitness facilities at the lodge include the Base Camp Athletic Club, the Flow Body & Mind cardio and mobility studio (which doubles as an artisan studio) and the Two Tides lap pool.

