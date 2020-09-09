Choose your next adventure at Wesley at Tehaleh.

From mind-stimulating classes, daily organized activities and pet-friendly residences to flexible services that meet each individual’s care needs, Wesley offers the peace of mind that its residents can age well in one convenient location.

As needs change, Wesley at Tehaleh’s living choices can assist at each step of the aging process. Surrounded by panoramic views of the forest, The Brownstone’s spacious apartments include walk-in closets, personal patios or balconies, full kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and in-home washers and dryers. A wide variety of one- and two-bedroom-style apartments are available in The Lodge and are convenient to the many amenity areas in the Town Center.

Also in The Lodge, Wesley’s signature Catered Living program is designed to be more flexible and affordable than traditional assisted living. The customized program offers care packages starting at $500 and include care coordination with medical providers, medication management, diabetic support and personal care. Three meals a day, laundry service and housekeeping are also included.

Should it be needed, the secure wing of The Arbor features assisted living memory care with licensed, 24-hour nursing services. Wesley has uniquely designed its memory care apartments to accommodate spouses who wish to live together.

Whichever residence you choose, leave the burdens of owning a home behind with maintenance-free living. Forget the headaches of roof repairs, plumbing problems and house cleaning with Wesley at Tehaleh’s included conveniences. Those with a green thumb can continue to grow flowers and harvest vegetables in the resident gardens without the hassles of mowing the grass or taking care of a yard.

With tranquil ponds, spots for birdwatching, open space for picnics and gathering spaces designed to challenge both body and mind, Wesley at Tehaleh is created for residents and their families to connect to the outdoors. Furry friends can run loose at the fully fenced off-leash dog park, Hounds Hollow, featuring an agility course, a grassy field and pooch-friendly trails. Afterward, cool off with a handcrafted specialty drink and a pup cup from the community coffee shop.

The last several months have served as a reminder that connection is an essential component for everyone to live healthy, fulfilled lives. Wesley at Tehaleh features daily organized activities to keep residents active and safely on the go. For now, neighbors mingle at a safe distance during weekly happy hours, and group exercise classes are held outside. There is also bicycling in the neighborhoods, book clubs, and spaces to nourish your creative side or learn a new skill in the creativity center.

Next spring, the lively Town Center in The Lodge will feature enriching programs and amenities for residents, including a non-denominational chapel, library, beauty salon, clubroom, woodshop and enriching, life-long learning classes in the educational theater. The free Wesley U classes are popular with residents, and the greater public is invited to participate, as well.

Wesley offers flexible dining options, including healthy dishes at a traditional restaurant with sugar-free and gluten-free options and a casual bistro that is perfect for coffee with friends or lunch on the go. Transportation to grocery shopping is also available.

Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 206-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.