When the Meals on Wheels Program team member shows up to deliver a meal, she understands the isolation experienced by some older adults. With friendly discussions, she develops meaningful relationships with meal recipients. The team member is more than a familiar face to chat with — if she notices any concerning changes, she can alert family members.

“We have so many clients who share how she has been a breath of fresh air and a lifesaver for them,” says Brittany Blue of the volunteer. Blue is chief marketing and philanthropy officer at the Seattle-based Sound Generations, a nonprofit organization that serves older adults and adults with disabilities in King County.

“Being able to meet an older adult where they are at in the face of life’s challenges is comforting and reassuring,” she says. Knowing that someone not only cares but wants to help them lead their best life possible is a relief.”

Yet aging is something many of us don’t want to think about. “Aging is inevitable,” Blue says. “Aging is beautiful, unique, exciting and unpredictable at times. The earlier we embrace this process and begin having conversations that help change the sometimes-negative narrative and illustrations associated with aging, the more accessible and better off the aging journey will be for all of us.”

After all, as she points out, it’s a journey we’re all on whether we want to admit it or not. It’s worthwhile to map out the road ahead and plan for ourselves and others.

Challenges and supports

Irene Stewart is privy to the challenges many older adults face and opportunities to create new options. Stewart is the communications manager in aging and disability services in the Seattle Human Services Department. For more than 50 years, Sound Generations has been a major subcontractor for aging and disability services, which receives federal and state funds to support healthy aging and vulnerable adults.

For example, many older people may have difficulty meeting basic needs like getting transportation. Sound Generations operates the Hyde Shuttle services for free rides to community meal programs, aging adult centers and medical appointments.

Putting food on the table can be difficult, so community lunch programs can dish up nutrition and critical social connections. It’s a three-for-one deal: get a meal, pick up information on other services and talk to friends old and new.

Without programs like this, isolation can lead to loneliness. “People have a shorter life span if they don’t have social connections that meet their needs,” Stewart says. “During the pandemic, social isolation and loneliness became a pandemic issue in and of itself.”

Sound Generations’ six centers for older adults offer regular arts, fitness, recreation and other programs that help keep aging individuals connected. Take gardening classes through the East African Senior Center, listen to live piano music at the Senior Center of West Seattle, or play Rainbow Bingo at Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center.

Home sweet home

Like many, older people find it difficult living on a low and regular income in this region. “Nobody can afford to live here on Social Security alone, and many people struggle to get by,” Stewart says. To help people age in place — and stay in the home and community they know and love — Sound Generations offers information such as the City of Seattle’s Utility Assistance Program.

“When you’re on a limited and fixed income, how do you prioritize what’s necessary when you need a roof over your head, medication in your system, and food in your belly?” Blue asks. “Many older adults might have to decide which two to go without. They might cut medication, take half a pill today and half tomorrow, which sets them up for health issues.” The organization helps meet vulnerable aging adults’ basic, critical needs through resource connections and assistance.

Another aspect to consider is that homes overall can be more challenging to maintain as we age and our abilities change. “Nobody should have to move out of a home because they can no longer take care of minor repairs,” Stewart says. Sound Generations’ Minor Home Repair program provides Seattle, Bellevue and Shoreline home maintenance. “The program helps people stay independent and safe in their own homes for as long as possible.”

Sound Generations is Washington state’s largest provider of comprehensive services for aging adults and their loved ones located in King County. We support people on their aging journey through community connections and accessible services.