The urge to get out and explore is coming on strong for many of us, and the wide, open spaces, majestic glaciers and wildlife of Alaska make for the perfect antidote to feeling cooped up at home. And with cruise lines opening up their northern routes again this summer, the journey can be the comfortable — or adventurous — trip of every traveler’s dreams.

Princess Cruises resumes sailing to Alaska from Seattle this July, with 7-day Inside Passage cruises on Majestic Princess visiting Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway and Glacier Bay National Park.

Travel is about experiencing other cultures and food. Princess chefs create meals made from scratch using regional ingredients. Dine on fresh Alaska seafood like Alaska king crab and salmon while sailing the Great Land. Meet local Alaskans who are passionate about their state. Princess brings locals onboard, ranging from naturalists to authors to artists to bring Alaska to life.

Glacier Bay National Park

Just west of Juneau, this breathtaking national park and preserve boasts some of the world’s most spectacular tidewater glaciers, such as Margerie Glacier, which often drops colossal chunks of ice into the sea. A UNESCO World Heritage site, Glacier Bay National Park is 3.3 million acres of terrain including mountains, temperate rainforest, deep fjords and (of course) glaciers.

Juneau

Juneau is unlike any other city in the United States. With no roads connecting it to the rest of Alaska or North America, it is truly a protected destination. Founded as a gold mining town and now the state’s capital, Juneau has one foot in history and one in the future. Embark on a whale watching tour or sail past Mendenhall Glacier.

Juneau is an outdoor lover’s paradise, with activities including riding on a dog sled, whale watching, hiking, biking, flightseeing and more.

Ketchikan

Known for its timber, Ketchikan hosts the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, where athletes throw, race and chop their way to victory. Explore one of the world’s oldest collection of totem poles at the Saxman Native Village or stroll along Creek Street. As the salmon capital of the world, Ketchikan’s waters make for incredible fishing.

Skagway

Once the gateway to Alaska’s Gold Rush, Skagway strikes a dramatic image nestled between the water’s edge and mountains. Follow in the footsteps of miners with a ride on a scenic train along the famous White Pass Scenic Railway through coastal mountains. During your Alaska cruise, explore the Yukon’s pristine wilderness, pan for gold with professionals or meet sled dog puppies in training.

Cruises to Alaska this summer are available to guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of a vaccination. Enhanced environmental sanitation, COVID-19 protocols and a medical staff will help guests feel confident about returning to cruise life.

Finding new ways to bring people closer together and see the outdoors like never before is Princess Cruises’ legacy. Because lasting memories are made when we’re in the moment together and truly create connections that matter.