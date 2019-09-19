Murano Senior Living provides freedom and flexibility to retirees by offering an alternative to the traditional model for a continuing care retirement community.

SEATTLE — Seattle has long been an incubator for disruptive ideas, coming up with the newest trends in industries ranging from aviation to retail. It is no surprise then that the senior housing industry is being reinvented by the city’s newest retirement community, Murano Senior Living.

Opening in October at Terry Avenue and James Street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, Murano Senior Living provides freedom and flexibility to retirees by offering an alternative to the traditional model for a continuing care retirement community.

One of the biggest drawbacks to traditional senior living has been the lack of flexibility; to gain a spot on the often years-long wait list, seniors must put down a large deposit and agree to a long-term lease. Murano addresses this by doing away with the large deposit, and offering short-term and month-to-month leases. It also currently has no wait list, and will be move-in ready in October.

Keeping the body active and staving off boredom are both vitally important to maintaining health as we age, so Murano has designed amenities and communal spaces with the active senior in mind. Residents can stay fit in the state-of-the-art gym or by utilizing the golf simulator. Social interaction is encouraged through group art and yoga lessons.

Rather than a traditional cafeteria with meals served at particular intervals, Murano hosts multiple restaurants, with options from formal fine dining to laid-back cafés. The 23rd floor SEA+SKY Bar has floor-to-ceiling windows with city views that rival Seattle’s most highly rated rooftop cocktail bars.

First Hill has a quiet, residential feel, yet is minutes from downtown Seattle’s many attractions, making it an ideal location for seniors who are passionate about arts, culture and Seattle sports teams. The Frye Art Museum is across the street, and the Paramount Theatre, T-Mobile Park, CenturyLink Field and the thriving restaurant hub of Capitol Hill are just a short cab ride away.