Only 17 homes remain at Woodside, an active adult community of 164 stand-alone homes in Mount Vernon uniquely designed for ages 55 and older.

Woodside offers seven meticulous home designs, ranging in size from 1,460 to 2,414 square feet, and all include two-car garages. Residents can choose a single-level home, or select a plan with the master suite on the main level and a bonus loft for guests, office or a space for hobbies.

“We are excited to offer a variety of move-in-ready homes,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry, the community’s homebuilder. “As we finish up our final phases at Woodside, it’s a wonderful opportunity to take a look before we are sold out.”

The homes in Woodside are thoughtfully designed for comfortable, uncomplicated main-level living. From walk-in showers to self-closing cabinets, no detail has been overlooked, least of all style and aesthetics.

Prices range from $494,900 to the low $600,000s.

Interiors boast designer-selected color schemes; deluxe light fixtures throughout; finishes that include hardwood, carpet and vinyl flooring; 9-foot ceilings and vaulted areas; Aristokraft cabinets with dovetail drawers; stainless-steel Whirlpool free-standing range, dishwasher and microhood; granite slab countertops with 6-inch tile backsplash; generous pantries with deep shelves and more.

A limited number of presale opportunities are also available where buyers can select their desired finishes and upgrades to meet their unique taste.

“The interiors include features that help make living easy: open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, finished two-car garages, solid-surface countertops in your kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork, engineered wood flooring and more,” Decker says.

A virtual tour is available of the model home, the Madrona design, which offers 2,006 square feet of living space on a single level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open concept includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. A master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the guest bedroom and den.

Exteriors in Woodside reflect the grace of Craftsman-style architecture, with design details such as fully landscaped yards including in-ground irrigation, crushed rock pathways on the side of each home, 30-year composition roofing, covered front porches and partially fenced yards.

In addition to individual yard maintenance, Woodside offers several other community amenities, including parks and walking trails, as well as the private lodge and a central park with a lawn where bocce ball and horseshoes can be played.

Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course and is near grocery stores and medical facilities. The community is 3 miles away from downtown Mount Vernon, known for its annual Tulip Festival, and is just a few minutes from Skagit Valley Hospital, as well as grocery stores, doctor’s offices, banks, coffee shops, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and other conveniences.

“Quality of life is attainable here. Not only is the Skagit Valley beautiful, but it’s also a wonderful place to live,” Decker says. “Being located just off I-5, amenities are quick and easy to get to without the traffic and congestion so common in the big city these days.”

____

Woodside Active Adult Community: Open by appointment noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 819 Alpine View Drive, Mount Vernon. Prices from $494,900–$624,900. Information at 360-941-8130, 360-982-8964 or landedgentry.com.