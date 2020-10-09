Imagine a picturesque, gated active adult community that offers homes designed for convenient, uncomplicated living along with an abundance of contemporary personality, charm and aesthetic appeal.

Welcome to Woods Point.

The 75 distinctive homes at Woods Point in Ferndale are specially built for homeowners 55 and older, a market sector that continues to grow, powered by downsizing empty-nesters as well as buyers who’ve simply had their fill of yard work and major household maintenance.

Woods Point features five home designs, giving buyers the option of a single-level home, or a multilevel plan with a master suite on the main level and a bonus loft for guests, office, or space for hobbies or a quiet getaway.

Several homes are now under construction at Woods Point, including three homes that will be move-in ready by the holidays, according to Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry, the community’s builder.

“We are also getting ready to break ground on our community lodge and pickleball court. Our goal is to have it open for the residents this coming spring,” she says.

Community amenities also include walking trails along the expansive woodland reserve.

Home models range from the Laurel, which offers three bedrooms and two baths in 1,536 square feet, to the Garden, which offers three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a home office and a hobby/craft studio in 2,372 square feet. All homes include a two-car garage. Extra rooms and outdoor fireplaces are available as options on most models.

The single-level Madrona floor plan provides an open-concept feel that encompasses the island kitchen and dining and living areas. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a covered back patio with fireplace.

Home prices at Woods Point range from the mid-$500,000s to mid-$600,000s.

Buyers can leave their mowers and lawn tools behind, since yard maintenance is professionally managed through the community association.

Buyers have the opportunity to select their favorite sites and floor plans and have homes built uniquely for them using the builder’s streamlined presale process, Decker says.

Advertising

“Finishes such as flooring, lighting and cabinets, as well as structural options, can be selected at the builder’s showroom — assuring the home fits the buyer’s distinct lifestyle,” she says.

Interior features include open layouts with main-level living, natural gas fireplaces, white painted millwork, engineered hardwood, carpet and vinyl flooring, 9-foot ceilings and vaulted areas, Aristokraft cabinets with dove-tail drawers, stainless steel KitchenAid free-standing range (gas or electric), dishwasher and microhood, granite slab kitchen and bathroom counters with undermount sinks, generous pantries with deep shelves, and polished chrome faucets throughout.

Outside, the homes reflect the grace of Craftsman-style architecture, with design details such as covered front and rear porches, complementary decorative colors, and fully landscaped yards, complete with irrigation systems and coordinating fencing. The lots are leveled and many of them border wooded buffers and open space.

Woods Point is located in Whatcom County, which is known for its abundant natural beauty and sweeping scenery, from the Salish Sea to Mount Baker and North Cascades National Park. Ferndale and Bellingham have restaurants with farm-to-table menus and craft brews, as well as a vibrant arts scene and historical treasures. Shopping, medical facilities, Western Washington University, Bellingham International Airport, casinos and more are all minutes away.

_____

Woods Point: Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 1416 Woods Point Loop, Ferndale. Prices from the mid-$500,000s to the mid-$600,000s. Information at 360-488-3727 or LandedGentry.com.