With fewer than a dozen homesites remaining for sale in the active adult community of Woodside, now is the last chance to buy one of the neighborhood’s 164 homes uniquely designed for ages 55 and older.

The homes at Woodside are designed for comfortable, uncomplicated main-level living. From walk-in showers to self-closing cabinets, no detail has been overlooked, least of all style and aesthetics.

Woodside offers seven designs that rage in size from 1,460 to 2,247 square feet, and all include two-car garages. (One home with a three-car garage is available.) Residents can choose a single-level home, or select a plan with the master suite on the main level and a bonus loft for guests, an office or a space for hobbies.

Good news for shoppers looking to be in their new homes by the holidays: Four homes in Woodside will be move-in ready between now and the end of the year.

Prices range from $494,900 to $624,900.

“The homesites we have remaining are along a quiet dead-end street with trees and parks,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry, the community’s homebuilder. “These are definitely not the leftovers. We actually saved this last little enclave for the end, since we feel it is the best.”

Homes at Woodside include the Dogwood, a charming single-level design offering two bedrooms, a study, two bathrooms, a rear patio and a two-car garage over 1,460 square feet. The largest home design remaining is the 2,247-square-foot Garden plan, which offers three bedrooms, a home office and three bathrooms. The Garden plan features a master suite on the main level, along with open-concept living, kitchen and dining areas and an inviting backyard deck off the living room. The Garden on homesite 41, bordering protected open space, is the last opportunity for this spacious home.

Interiors boast designer-selected color schemes; deluxe light fixtures throughout; finishes that include hardwood, carpet and vinyl flooring; 9-foot ceilings and vaulted areas; Aristokraft cabinets with dovetail drawers; stainless steel Whirlpool free-standing range, dishwasher and micro-hood; granite slab countertops with 6-inch tile backsplash; and generous pantries with deep shelves. Fewer than five presale opportunities remain available to buyers who want to select their finishes and upgrades to meet their unique taste.

“The interiors include features that help make living easy: open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, finished two-car garages, solid-surface countertops in your kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork, engineered wood flooring and more,” Decker says.

A virtual tour is available of the model home at Woodside. It features the Madrona design, which offers 2,006 square feet of living space on a single level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open concept includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. A master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the guest bedroom and den.

Exteriors at Woodside reflect the grace of Craftsman-style architecture, with design details such as fully landscaped yards including in-ground irrigation, crushed-rock pathways on the side of each home, 30-year composition roofing, covered front porches and partially fenced yards.

In addition to individual yard maintenance, Woodside offers several other community amenities, including parks and walking trails, as well as the private lodge and a central park with a lawn where bocce ball and horseshoes can be played.

Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course and is near grocery stores and medical facilities. The community is 3 miles away from downtown Mount Vernon, known for its annual Tulip Festival, and is just a few minutes from Skagit Valley Hospital, as well as grocery stores, doctor’s offices, banks, coffee shops, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and other conveniences.

“Quality of life is attainable here. Not only is the Skagit Valley beautiful, but it’s also a wonderful place to live,” Decker says. “Being located just off I-5, amenities are quick and easy to get to without the traffic and congestion so common in the big city these days.”

Woodside: Open by appointment noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 819 Alpine View Drive, Mount Vernon. Prices from $494,900–$624,900. Information at 360-941-8130, 360-982-8964 or landedgentry.com.