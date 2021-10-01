Whether you’re new to cannabis or a veteran tastemaker, you should take the opportunity to try Acapulco Gold, also called Mexican sativa.

High Times in 2014 named this sativa one of the 25 greatest strains of all time. It’s definitely considered top-shelf cannabis, and getting your hands on it isn’t easy. You may have to search far and wide for this rare sativa-dominant strain, which is in high demand the minute it’s available. Below is a look at the legend behind the strain and what makes it so popular.

A legend

This connoisseur strain has humble beginnings. Its origins trace back to Acapulco, Mexico, where the warm and humid climate helps to create distinct flavors and effects.

Its native environment and the tropical conditions there played a role in raising the potency of Acapulco Gold past other sativas. And, unlike most strains today, this strain developed naturally in its environment, making it a true landrace strain.

A rebel

The Acapulco Gold legend — that it’s one of the most potent strains ever — spread all over America during the 1960s. Plus, Cheech and Chong highlighted the strain in the cult classic film “Up in Smoke” in the famous “You wanna get high, man?” scene, cementing its popularity even further.

And, that exotic nature kept it in high demand, especially in American counterculture movement hot spots like college universities and cities. The strain flowed from Mexico’s Pacific coast into America, filling hippies’ joints in the 1960s and ’70s.

The Gold effect

The gold coloring in Acapulco Gold might come from the bud’s blend of gold with brownish-green hues. Its coloring creates a golden aura around the bud.

It’s also known as one of the purest sativa highs — one that users say keeps them clearheaded and energetic. People also use it to relieve several symptoms, including fatigue, lack of motivation, and general aches and pains, according to Way of Leaf.

Its aroma and taste, with rich and sweet notes that go beyond smell, also elevates its gold status. Users say it leaves a comforting toffee aroma that is also delicious after smoking. Either way, Acapulco Gold has outshined its rebellious past and has become the benchmark for top-tier strains.

A Grower’s delight

Acapulco Gold originally grew in a coastal climate. Today, cannabis farmers grow it indoors and outdoors, with a flowering period between 60-70 days. It does not require much maintenance, making it a fairly easy plant to grow.

CannaConnection estimates that it reaches a height of around 3.6 feet when grown indoors, with a yield of up to 500 grams, an average yield compared to other cannabis strains. However, growing it outdoors, where it has extra light and space, maximizes the yield. Some farmers report outdoor grows are double the size of indoor grows.

Ultimately, this historically significant sativa-dominant remains popular due to its alluring amber shine, clean and energizing high, and by its prestige as one of North America’s true landrace strains. Use this strain to help break out of a creative rut and feel a piece of history.

