As winter winds down, avail yourself of a seasonal excursion in the next month or two with a drive east on I-90 through the Central Cascades for snowy scenery. Just don’t forget your chains — it’s the law. But once you reach the peaks and down, you can have an outdoor getaway full of family-friendly activities and/or romantic, artsy fun — with plenty of good food en route.

Snoqualmie outdoor adventure

About 53 miles east of Seattle on I-90, The Summit at Snoqualmie’s fresh powder is accessible day or night — claiming to offer the most night skiing in the US, with over 600 acres. Buy one-day lessons, ski and snowboard rentals and lift tickets on the website for four ski areas — Alpental, Summit West, Summit Central and Summit East.

The Summit Nordic Center offers almost 44 miles of groomed trails to Nordic skiers and snowshoers. Nordic ski classes include one-on-one and small-group instruction and classes just for kids. At Snoqualmie Pass, families with kids aged 6 and older can rent snowshoes and a trail ticket to access Summit’s snowshoe trails.

Those with children might check out the 20 snow tubing lanes open Friday through Sunday at the Summit Tubing Park. The Galactic Tubing Night Sessions seem tailored to teens, with light shows and music accompanying snowy slides.

You’ll find various restaurants, pubs and cafes at the Summit. A newer option, the very popular Laconia Market, offers handcrafted espresso and grab-n-go sandwiches, soups, salads and bowls inside the renovated Firehouse. A day pass enables weekday work while your significant other skis.

While you’re there, stop by the Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center to get outdoor questions answered, discover trails or go on ranger-led interpretive snowshoe walks. If you’re interested in one of the walks, book in advance — many are filled through February and March.

For those curious about the more technical and social aspects of mountain life, visit the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum’s displays. Permanent exhibits include accessible ski programs and equipment for people with disabilities; Washington ski manufacturers; Washington Olympians and Paralympians; a celebration of the rope tow; and more.

Those on a budget can use access points two miles south of Summit at Hyak Sno-Park, which includes a groomed sledding hill, marked snowshoe route, snow play area and groomed ski trail. However, parking is fairly limited, with only 150 spaces. Overcrowding can be challenging on winter weekends. Further snow play, snowshoeing and other Nordic adventures may be available at other Central Cascade Sno-Parks in Western Kittitas County, which you can read about on the Central Cascades Winter Recreation Council site.

Don’t miss the looming Keechelus Lake Wildlife Overcrossing between milepost 61 and 62 — thousands of elk, hares, mule deer, porcupines and coyotes mosey over this animal-only bridge annually.

Moving east: Dry side winter

You can stay overnight at Snoqualmie — if you can find a vacation rental still available. Or move east for plentiful dining, shopping, arts and stay options. The deep, dark forests gradually turn to sparse pine, snows and crowds thin, white-capped mountains recede in the rearview mirror and blue skies appear overhead.

The twin mining and mountainside towns of Roslyn and Cle Elum, around 30 miles east, now hold a small group of shopping, dining and overnight stays. Pick up outdoor gear and maps at Basecamp Outfitters, a hearty sandwich at cozy Basecamp Books and Bites, or catch a movie with real buttered popcorn in the vintage Roslyn Theatre.

Bustling Ellensburg offers the most options, an easy 50 minutes east of Snoqualmie’s outdoor play areas on I-90. Famous for the Ellensburg rodeo, downtown Ellensburg’s handsome, historic brick buildings hold an eclectic, walkable mix of art galleries, fine New American dining, museums, hotels and Airbnbs and more.

Park downtown and stop by the sunlight-filled Hayday Bake & Brew for pastries, potpies, quiches and coffee before popping next door into the junglelike Botany Shop, for houseplants and the opportunity to make a tiny garden at the on-site terrarium bar. Browse Polish pottery and new fiction releases for all ages at Pearl Street Books & Gifts or the used and antiquarian collection at Brick Road Books. Two artistic freebies draw visitors — walk around the garden and yard art at Dick & Jane’s Spot and check out the rotating exhibit at Gallery One. Don’t miss the carefully curated gift shop.

Excellent dining options include Southern at Julep, upscale New American at The Huntsman Tavern and healthy bowls and salads at Early Bird, in addition to many brewing outfits and wine bars.

En route back to Seattle from Ellensburg, a popular stop is at Exit 101 to refuel for gas at Shree’s Travel Plaza and snacks or espresso for the road at the Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall. Upstairs, two floors of antiques and collectibles demonstrate the region’s history, with plentiful picks among farm-style and Western apparel, furnishings and equipment. It’s hard not to bring a piece of the weekend home.

Note: Check online or sign up for text alerts on weather conditions on I-90, which can close due to spinouts, heavy snowfall, avalanche threats and ice. Sno-Park passes may be required at some destinations. Many of the Summit at Snoqualmie ticketed activities (including snowshoeing) must be purchased online, in advance. Prepare for limited or no cell access and no Wi-Fi in various areas of the road trip, so ensure access to offline maps before going anywhere new. Read more at the Summit at Snoqualmie’s visitor guide.

