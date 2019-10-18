Fresh, innovative cuisine that takes advantage of our spectacular regional seafood helps make the Pacific Northwest a culinary destination. Crab, salmon and halibut are star attractions, both in home kitchens and when dining out. Choosing the right seafood, in the right season, with the right preparation, can make all the difference, whether you’re making a simple weeknight dinner at home or choosing an item off a restaurant menu.

“The beauty is that you don’t need elaborate preparations for any of these mouthwatering seafood treats,” says Pat Donahue, Executive Chef, Anthony’s Restaurants. Fresh Dungeness crab and Alaska king crab are both favorites at Chef Pat’s traditional family seafood feast during the holiday season. “But no one complains if I bring home a fillet of troll-caught Alaskan king salmon,” he says.

Here are Chef Pat’s tips for purchasing and preparing three Pacific Northwest seafood favorites.

Salmon

Best time of the year:

Alaskan king and silver salmon: June – August

Copper River salmon: May

Purchasing tips:

Salmon flesh should look glossy and moist, never dry. It should be a vibrant orange hue with white marbling throughout. You’ll want to choose a fish with shiny scales and bright eyes. If you press on the flesh with your finger, it should bounce right back. The aroma should never be “fishy,” but instead evoke clean sea smells.

Chef Pat’s favorite preparations:

Take advantage of our typical mild fall weather and fire up the grill. Anthony’s signature preparation for salmon is alder-planked with sundried tomato basil butter and homemade cornbread pudding. Chef Pat loves to incorporate the sweet, flavor of basil along with the tanginess of sundried tomatoes onto any variety of salmon.

Plank grilling is quick and easy for home preparation, and perfect to keep low-fat, medium-textured silver salmon moist. King salmon’s high fat content and luxurious creamy texture makes grilling or smoking a natural fit. A little salt and pepper brings out the rich flavor. In spring or summer months, serve it with a light heirloom tomato and corn relish.

Dungeness crab

Best time of year:

January, February, December

Purchasing tips:

Crab may be purchased live or cooked. If you opt for live, choose the sprightliest as opposed to the listless ones. When purchasing whole cooked crabs, look for one that has a firm shell, is heavy for its size and has its legs curled up underneath it. The curled legs are a sign the crab was cooked alive, while those cooked after they died will probably have their legs hanging.

Chef Pat’s favorite preparations:

To cook live Dungeness crab, simply drop them in boiling salt water, wait for the water to come back up to a boil and then allow it continue for 15 minutes. Remove the crab and place it into cold water to cool and clean. Serve with a generous amount of melted butter. Chef Pat also loves serving cooked Dungeness crab that’s been roasted in the oven with melted butter, shallots, garlic and tossed with a side of green beans or corn.

Halibut

Best time of year:

Mid-March through October

Purchasing tips:

Look for shiny, translucent color to the flesh – avoid ones that are very white as well as those that look dull, dried out or yellow-tinged. Make sure the halibut has a clean, sea-fresh smell and does not have gaping flesh. If purchasing whole fish, make sure the belly cavity is clean and bright looking. Check that the eyes are clear and not foggy.

Chef Pat’s favorite preparations:

“Halibut is a versatile fish that lends well to many different cooking techniques and flavors,” Chef Pat says. “The subtle flavor and texture of the fish goes well with great Northwest flavors like wild mountain huckleberries, and the light, sweet smoke of Anthony’s alder plank.”

Whether grilling, roasting or steaming, one caution is to be mindful you don’t overcook this extra-lean fish. One of Chef Pat’s favorite preparations is simply chargrilled, and served with lemon beurre blanc and chive oil. Asparagus is always his go-to vegetable. Halibut also pairs very nicely with a roasted butternut squash medley.

Halibut Recipe

Alder-planked Alaskan halibut topped with beurre blanc and chive oil.

Ingredients for halibut

2 pounds fresh Alaskan halibut

4-6 tablespoons olive oil

1 dash hickory salt or Salish alder-smoked salt

8-10 ounces beurre blanc (see recipe below)

1 tablespoon chive oil (see recipe below)

Steps

Cut the halibut into 4-6 pieces. Rub the fillets with olive oil and sprinkle lightly with smoked salt. Place the fillets on a hot grill pan or grill, skin-side down. Cook for 4-5 minutes and flip. Cook fish until internal temperature is 140 degrees, about 6 -7 more minutes. Remove the halibut from the grill and place the fillets on a plate. Stir sauce well, pour approximately 1½ ounces over each fillet and finish with chive oil. Serve with your favorite mashed potato and seasonal vegetable.

Ingredients for beurre blanc

1 1/2 tablespoons finely minced shallots

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 ounces white wine

1 ounce heavy whipping cream

8 ounces unsalted butter (room temperature)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Steps

Combine shallots, lemon juice and white wine in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the liquid has reduced by half – about 15 minutes. Strain the contents and save the liquid. Return the liquid to the saucepan and add cream. Remove from heat and whisk in the butter in small amounts at a time to form an emulsion.

Ingredients for chive oil

1 ounce fresh chives

½ cup olive oil

Steps

Place chives in food processor and stream in the olive oil. Strain and set aside.

Yield: 4 servings

This recipe has been adapted by Anthony’s Restaurants for home preparations.