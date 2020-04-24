Many decades ago, Nels and Katie Ulleland owned a 100-acre tract near Black Diamond that they dreamed of turning into a tree farm called 100 Acre Woods.

Today, the dream of an enchanted community lives on, along with the family name, at West Acres at Ulleland.

Private in-person tours, video walk-throughs and interactive virtual tours are all available at West Acres at Ulleland, a peaceful enclave of exquisitely crafted homes.

Built by Schneider Family Homes, developer of distinctive communities in the Puget Sound region since 1974, West Acres features rambler and two-story home styles, some of which offer main-floor guest suites. The homes range in size from 2,875 to 4,740 square feet and feature chef’s kitchens, three- to five-car garages, and generous covered spaces for outdoor living and entertaining.

Featuring homes on spacious lots of 3.75–6 acres each, West Acres is a place where nature and tranquility hold sway every day, like the evergreens that tower above.

Virtual online tours are available for two of the homes at West Acres, offering dynamic 3D visuals of every room and architectural feature, so prospective homebuyers can experience the West Acres standard of luxury living before arranging for private personal tours.

One of the virtual tours spotlights the West Acres model home, a luxurious two-story, 2,057-square-foot dwelling that offers four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a modern island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms and a spacious great room, as well as 187 square feet of outdoor living space and a four-car garage.

The sprawling estate home, situated on 3.88 acres, also boasts a full bedroom and bath on the first floor.

The other virtual tour showcases a single-story model that features a 14-foot ceiling, four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a game room and an outdoor fireplace. That home covers 3,400 square feet on 3.78 acres.

“All of the homes have been customized to fit their unique home site’s size, architectural detail and style,” says Kevin Bradley, community sales manager with TeamBuilder KW. “It’s a very special community. To have such large home sites just a short drive to cities like Covington and Maple Valley is rare.”

Exterior features include cultured stone accents; fully landscaped portions of the front and back yards, including an outdoor irrigation sprinkler system; covered outdoor living areas with stainless steel fireplaces and tile or stone surrounds; and dual stone/concrete light posts.

The homes’ interiors include solid-core, two-panel, 8-foot-tall doors with contemporary hardware; chef’s kitchens with built-in ovens and microwaves, gas ranges, chimney hoods and beverage refrigerators; built-in wet bar stations; and built-in entertainment cabinets in family rooms. Homes are pre-plumbed for central vacuum systems and pre-wired for surround sound. Two-story homes come with stair lighting for safety.

Smart home features include smart thermostats, smart front door locks, USB Wi-Fi ports, smart garage door openers, doorbell cameras and more.

“Quiet country living, spacious lots and high-quality craftsmanship, while just 21 miles to Bellevue, make West Acres at Ulleland a truly special place,” Bradley says.

West Acres at Ulleland: Open for private appointments at Auburn-Black Diamond Road and 332nd Place S.E., Auburn. Priced from $1.29 million. Information: 206-491-0832 or schneiderhomes.com.