Kirkland Crest is located in a coveted area that's just a half-mile from Juanita Beach Park and Juanita Village.

KIRKLAND — Situated just above Lake Washington looking south toward Mount Rainier and the Bellevue skyline, the newly released community of Kirkland Crest presents a rare opportunity for homebuyers.

With just nine luxury homes, this intimate Toll Brothers neighborhood puts homeowners in a coveted area of Kirkland just a half-mile from Juanita Beach Park and Juanita Village.

Kirkland Crest Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11108 86th Ave. N.E., Kirkland Prices: From $1,379,995 Information: 425-616-1772 or tollbrothers.com

“The whole Juanita area has just been revitalized with restaurants and shopping, every convenience you can imagine,” says Kim Buchan, community sales manager. “It’s just really nice and close in — close to the freeways and close to downtown Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond. I expect these homes to sell quickly.”

The Kirkland Crest community affords an attractive blend of Craftsman and contemporary exteriors with four- or five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 3,245 to 4,105 square feet. All homes have spacious open great rooms, luxury chef’s kitchens with expansive islands, two- to four-car garages and beautiful master suites, with select homes positioned to take in the views. Many also include first-floor guest suites, formal dining areas and covered outdoor living spaces. Many are designed with exterior gas fireplaces and expansive multi-stacking glass doors that bring the outdoors in.

Buchan says that purchasing early on in the sales process enables buyers to lock in competitive pricing and extensively personalize their homes. Homebuyers will work one-on-one with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio to choose design features that match their personal taste and styles. They can select paint colors, lighting, hardwood flooring, countertops, outdoor living features, security, home automation and electrical upgrades.

“With Toll Brothers, there are countless interior selections to personalize,” says Buchan. “Toll Brothers is now also including smart home features, such as a Wi-Fi-controlled thermostat, keyless entry and security system pre-wiring.”

Homebuyers who purchase at Kirkland Crest by April 28 receive limited-time incentives, including $25,000 in bonus cash toward closing costs or design features, as part of the builder’s National Sales Event. They’ll also receive up to an additional $4,800 for design upgrades.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to add even more features to your home,” says Buchan. “This event doesn’t happen often and this the final weekend. I encourage homebuyers to take advantage of it while it’s available.”

Homebuyers interested in exploring the community can visit the sales center to learn about the offerings, floor plans and options. Kirkland Crest is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from both Kirkland and Bothell with swift access to I-405. It is part of the highly acclaimed, award-winning Lake Washington School District.