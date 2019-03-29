REDMOND — Perched above Marymoor Park, Marymoor Vistas is a new community of 19 luxury single-family homes just minutes from Microsoft. Only six homes remain in the community, which feature three floor plans by Toll Brothers ranging in size from 3,517 to 4,221 square feet.

“Many of our final homes have wonderful views of Lake Sammamish,” says Robert Brown, community sales manager. “Some of our most desirable view homes are still available.”

Marymoor Vistas Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays–Wednesdays at 16410 N.E. 47th St., Redmond Prices: From $1,559,995 Information: 425-616-2770 or TollBrothers.com

One of those plans is the Ballard with Basement, an expansive design with six bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has a traditional façade with extensive stonework and a covered balcony attached to the second floor.

The home’s sprawling great room is a standout feature, highlighted by a picturesque fireplace. Oversized glass sliders lead to a covered back porch which brings the outdoors inside, helping to expand the living space.

“Homeowners have really liked our community’s covered porches and decks. It’s great in the Northwest because it gives people a chance to enjoy their outdoor space even in the fall and the spring,” says Brown.

Another main-floor highlight is the chef’s kitchen, which flaunts a large center island, breakfast bar and pantry. This flows into a dining room for easy entertaining of large parties.

When overnight guests arrive, there are bedroom suites in both the daylight basement and on the main floor. “This home is ideal for multi-generational living situations because elderly family members don’t necessarily have to use the stairs,” says Brown.

The Ballard’s second level features a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a master bath with dual vanities and a separate frameless shower. There is also a bonus loft with access to the front covered balcony.

As with all Toll Brothers homes, buyers have the opportunity to personalize their interiors with help from a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. “You really get to make the home your own. You don’t have to upgrade to get individual looks,” says Brown. “For instance, we have 20 different hardwood flooring colors just in our standard selection. We have about 20 different colors in the carpet selections. So you can have a truly individual home, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money creating it.”

Served by the Lake Washington School District, Marymoor Vistas offers children the opportunity to attend Redmond Elementary, Redmond Middle School and Redmond High School. The community is conveniently located within 2 miles of the Microsoft main campus and downtown Redmond.

“One of our homeowners walks to Microsoft and it takes her just 20 minutes,” says Brown. “We’re also within minutes of Marymoor Park, a local treasure and recreational haven, offering a dog park, Velodrome, concerts in the park and more.”