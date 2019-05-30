Prospective Quail Run homebuyers are invited to enjoy open house tours and a complimentary barbecue that day.

YAKIMA — After several years of searching, retirement paradise was closer than Henry and Jill ever imagined.

The former West Seattle couple’s ultimate destination was Quail Run at Terrace Heights, a collection of 117 homesites in a gated community in Yakima for residents ages 55 and older.

Now, while their former neighbors are stuck in Seattle traffic, active retirees Henry and Jill are 10 minutes from their medical, banking and shopping needs. When gray weather dampens the outdoor plans of their west-of-the-mountains friends, the couple enjoys their sun-kissed plateau location at Quail Run and its starry-night views of the Yakima Valley, Mount Adams and Union Gap.

Prospective Quail Run homebuyers are invited to learn more about these attractions during open house tours and a complimentary barbecue on June 15 from noon–3:30 p.m. at the community center. Those who are unable to attend can call 877-469-2992 to have a Quail Run sales video sent to their home.

On a previous Quail Run visit of their own, Henry says he and his wife “drove around and found everybody is very friendly. It’s a tight little neighborhood. When we walked around, everyone was eager to talk to us. Unlike a big city, everyone we met was really open. We said to ourselves, ‘This is going to be hard to beat.’ ”

Such life changes are why Quail Run sales manager and on-site broker Pat Loomis keeps busy showing six three-bedrooms-plus-den plans by builder Marlette Homes; several are move-in ready.

Models range in size from 1,200 to 2,100 square feet and include two bathrooms, a range of interior amenities, and complete low-maintenance outdoor landscaping packages with sprinkler systems.

Vinyl-fenced rear yards with covered patios welcome homeowners’ pets. Finished two-car garages — with three-vehicle designs optional — are also included in the sales package offered by Lakeshore Home Sales, LLC.

Residents also enjoy Quail Run’s air-conditioned community center, with billiards, library and card room, and entertainment space with a kitchen. Outdoors, sunset views frame the patio, spa and swimming pool.

Loomis says pricing at Quail Run remains attractive compared with Western Washington. Sale of a Quail Run home doesn’t include the homesite — only the finished home and customizable improvements. A monthly owner’s fee covers use of the community center, sewer, garbage and professional on-site management. Personal property taxes are paid on the home only.

“The west side of the state has changed so much,” Henry says. “It’s very expensive to live [in Seattle]. We’re retired and on a fixed income now. [Seattle’s] high taxes are not a good place for fixed incomes.”

In fact, says Loomis, many “Puget Sound-area folks with a lot of equity will find money they can stack in the bank after they sell their current home.”

The couple still make it over to Shoreline regularly to visit his mother. “It’s so close,” Henry says. “We can be there in 2.5 hours. This is nothing by today’s standards.”