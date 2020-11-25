Marvelle Southcenter is introducing a new standard of 55-and-older living — and taking the “active adult” concept to an exciting place along the way.

It began with a goal to provide residents with maintenance-free living in premium apartment homes. It continued with the Club Marvelle concept, which is based on the idea of creating endless activities for residents in a similar phase of life.

Active adult living is too often understood solely by its guidelines. By encouraging an interconnected community culture, Marvelle Southcenter seeks to break the outdated perspective of senior living. Through Club Marvelle — a vitalizing, resident-inspired community program — active adults can grow their knowledge, collaborate with like-minded neighbors, welcome new forms of joy into their lives, and pursue invigorating challenges of their choosing.

Overseen by a full-time lifestyle coordinator, Club Marvelle encapsulates the purpose fueling Marvelle Southcenter’s presence in the active adult space. The lifestyle coordinator fills the club’s weekly calendar with gatherings, contests, movie screenings, fitness classes, tastings and presentations, along with local offsite outings. From the stimulation of learning to the energizing quality of good-natured competition, monthly events are highly diverse and sure to keep residents engaged with novel activities and timeless hobbies alike.

The emphasis at Marvelle Southcenter is creating an environment where residents can carve out their niches, living every moment well and in a setting configured for group interaction. Families can rest easily knowing their loved ones are benefiting from a broad menu of activity options orchestrated by experienced and friendly team members.

The Club Marvelle events calendar is available to view at marvellesc.com/events. Those interested in renting with Marvelle Southcenter can get a glimpse of what’s on the agenda today or weeks in advance.

Marvelle Southcenter: Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays–Saturdays at 411 Baker Blvd., Tukwila. Prices: $1,419–$3,800/month. Information: 206-973-3601 or marvellesc.com.