Marvelle Southcenter’s growing reputation is owed to more than just its first-rate, premium apartment residences.

The Tukwila active adult community’s emphasis on lifestyle innovation and well-being is perhaps its most significant differentiator. It includes measures to keep every resident feeling energetic, engaged, fulfilled, and connected with their neighbors.

Marvelle Southcenter is a community whose idea of creating a satisfactory experience does not end with the home finishes and technological conveniences (though those are essential, as well), but continues to include individual wellness in a wide sense of the concept.

The 55-and-older community is a reflection of what its management company, Greystar, has termed the “7 Dimensions to Wellness:” Fitness, Wellbeing, Spirituality, Intellect, Social, Ecolife, and Pursuits. Marvelle Southcenter has created a stimulating environment that prioritizes those important aspects of community life, while empowering every resident to individually embrace the available offerings best matched to their goals, needs, and schedules.

Through detailed planning and professional oversight, and led by a full-time lifestyle coordinator, residents can depend on routine exercise classes and activities to maintain or further develop their fitness/health. The community’s fitness center is outfitted for both individual training and group sessions in the adjoining yoga studio.

Organized gatherings might also include chess and billiards contests to keep the strategic wheels spinning. Extensive volunteer opportunities may be available to help where there is a need and to foster that essential feeling of purpose.

Even with their respective homes, residents can count on a healthy degree of interactivity. Marvelle’s own Chef Sean regularly presents virtual chef demos with new recipes and meal preparation tips to keep residents trying new dishes in healthy and flavorful fashion. Residents can follow along as they please, all while knowing many of their neighbors are doing the same.

Marvelle Southcenter exists to help residents develop strong community ties with one another. The idea is that your family lives nearby for regular visits, while your neighbors are right next door and ready to join you on the next fitness outing, game night, language course, spa day, or evening trip to a local restaurant. All of it is available in the interest of providing residents with a means to maintain their feeling of health, contentment, and invigoration, which is much better when enjoyed with like-minded adults.

Marvelle Southcenter: Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays–Saturdays at 411 Baker Blvd., Tukwila. Prices: $1,491-$3,800/month. Information: 206-973-3601 or marvellesc.com.