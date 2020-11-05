Nowadays, mature residents are looking for more in a home than the basics — they’re looking for community, for activity, and for a sense that where they live is reflective of where they are in life.

At Marvelle at Southcenter, a 55-and-older community located in Tukwila, residents can expect a wide variety of onsite offerings and social spaces to enjoy in the company of their neighbors.

The public can get a firsthand look at Marvelle at Southcenter when the community hosts a pair of open houses on Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents living at Marvelle at Southcenter might begin their days by joining visiting family members at the Marvelle Bistro, or by paying a visit to the onsite concierge to see what the event calendar holds.

A dedicated lifestyle coordinator maintains a full activity schedule as a cornerstone of their Club Marvelle resident perk. The club’s social and recreation items might include cooking demonstrations, happy hours, flower-arranging classes and movie/game nights, along with seasonally inspired events. Onsite offerings are diverse and accessible, and they eliminate the need for commuting around to have a fulfilling life with plenty of variety.

Creating peace of mind for residents is a significant commitment, which is why Marvelle at Southcenter is a controlled-access community for additional home security. Also included with each lease are fully covered home utilities and various upkeep services, such as onsite maintenance. Marvelle’s maintenance-free living, simplified everywhere possible, ensures that residents can rely on a liberated home experience.

Marvelle at Southcenter is a place where absolute convenience allows for a balance of contentment, exhilaration and companionship for savoring the best of days.

_____



Marvelle Southcenter: Open houses 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 at 411 Baker Blvd., Tukwila. Information: Email marvelle@greystar.com or visit marvellesc.com.