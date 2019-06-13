The Alpine View Collection, located within the 55-and-older Woodside community, roomy single-level home designs and nicely appointed interior-finish packages.

MOUNT VERNON — Hard-hat tours are available of the plans under construction in the new Alpine View Collection at the Woodside active-adult community. Some of the homesites feature spacious backyards and wooded buffers.

“Now is a great time to come up and see what the beautiful Skagit Valley has to offer,” says Kendra Decker, vice president of Landed Gentry Homes. “The breathtaking beauty and rural charm of the area provides an excellent quality of life and less traffic.”

Woodside Open noon–5 p.m. daily at 811 Alpine View Drive, Mount Vernon Prices: $399,900–$639,900 Information: 360-941-8130 or landedgentry.com

The model home is in the Alpine View Collection, located within the 55-and-older Woodside community. The much-anticipated collection offers larger homesites, new roomy single-level home designs and nicely appointed interior-finish packages.

In addition, the builder is offering new move-in-ready homes in its earlier release, with prices starting at $399,900.

The Alpine View Collection is an enclave of 38 homes near Eaglemont Golf Course. Homes offered in this collection are primarily single-level and comfortably sized, ranging from 1,584 to 2,800 square feet. Each home features a great-room living area, at least three bedrooms and two baths, and a finished two-car garage. Many of the home plans include dens and bonus rooms, as well.

A limited number of daylight ramblers will also be offered, bordering a natural wooded park. The stand-alone homes include individual yard maintenance covered by the homeowner’s association.

The new model home is the enlarged Sinclair design, with 2,150 square feet of living space on a single level. There are three bedrooms, a den and two bathrooms. The open concept offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. The “king-size” master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the second and third bedrooms and den.

The interiors include features that help make living easy: open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings; finished garages; solid-surface countertops in kitchens and bathrooms; white painted millwork; engineered wood flooring and more.

Pricing in the Alpine View Collection ranges from $479,900 to the mid-$600,000s.

Buyers have the option to choose a presale home and select their preferred colors and finishes; or they can secure a home already in construction, which typically offers an earlier move-in date.

Woodside offers several community amenities, including neighborhood parks, walking trails and a private lodge and commons park.

Woodside is located near grocery stores and medical facilities. Charming downtown Mount Vernon is only 3 miles away and other area services, including Costco and Target, are a short drive away.