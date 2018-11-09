The Resort Collection offers the first attached single-family homes in the master-planned community of Tehaleh.

BONNEY LAKE — This month, visitors to Trilogy at Tehaleh will get their first opportunity to explore the community’s all-new Resort Collection of duplex homes.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the $400,000s Information: 888-562-9121 or trilogylife.com/tehaleh

The Resort Collection offers the first attached single-family homes in the master-planned community of Tehaleh. These single-story homes range in size from 1,342 to 1,678 square feet and are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

The first homesites in the Resort Collection will be released for sale on Nov. 19. This will be a limited release, and homes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Mark Gray, area president for Shea Homes, the Resort Collection is suited for those seeking a fee-simple affordable home that does not sacrifice on functional, usable space.

An information session about Trilogy’s Resort Collection will take place at the community on Nov. 17 starting at 10 a.m. The session will offer a first look at floor plans and pricing before the homes are officially released for sale on Nov. 19.

Prospective homebuyers will also have the opportunity to take hard-hat tours of the homes in progress in the Resort Collection, and can meet Trilogy members to learn more about the community and lifestyle.

Home designs in Trilogy at Tehaleh’s Resort Collection include:

Muros. The 1,342-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Muros packs plenty into an efficient space, featuring a spacious master bedroom and en suite bath; a kitchen that overlooks a great room, dining room and covered patio; an office; and a guest bedroom with attached bath.

Evia. The 1,552-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Evia has a roomy kitchen that looks onto a great room, along with a dining room, a cozy lounge, a covered patio, a master bedroom, a laundry/mud room, an office, and a private guest bedroom with en suite bathroom.

Valletta. The 1,678-square-square-foot home includes two or three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. The largest home in the Collection, Valletta feels roomy from start to finish. The vast kitchen, great room, dining room, and lounge space join a relaxing covered patio. A master bedroom and en suite bath offer a private hideaway. And the guest bedroom and adjacent bathroom off the foyer are great for overnight visitors. This home also has a sizable office, separate laundry room, and powder room off the laundry space.

Located in the master-planned community of Tehaleh, the 55-and-older community features natural surroundings and is located near Tacoma and many regional attractions.

In addition to the new Resort Collection, Trilogy at Tehaleh also offers three additional home collections which include nine single-story floor plans that range in size from 1,507 to 2,462 square feet and include two or three bedrooms. Homes are priced from the $400,000s and have open designs, kitchens that were designed with the guidance of a professional chef, spacious master suites, great rooms, guest rooms and more.

Some homes offer SmartSpaces, which combine extra pantries, mud rooms and work spaces off the kitchen area.

At the heart of the community is Seven Summits Lodge, which includes an upscale restaurant; a fitness studio; a sports escape with pool tables, full-scale golf simulator and flatscreen TVs; a game room with poker tables; and a culinary studio.

The Lodge also has an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, a lawn for outdoor events, and pickleball courts. There is also a full calendar of social events, activities and clubs.