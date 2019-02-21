Buyers at Woodside have the option of purchasing a presale home and can select their preferred colors and finishes, or they can secure a home already under construction.

MOUNT VERNON — Landed Gentry Homes and Communities invites guests to visit its new model home in the latest collection of homes at Woodside.

Located within the 55-and-older community, the Alpine View Collection offers larger homesites, new single-level designs and nicely appointed interior finish packages.

Woodside Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 811 Alpine View Drive, Mount Vernon Prices: $399,900–$639,900 Information: 360-941-8130 or 360-708-6763, or landedgentry.com

In addition, new move-in-ready homes are being offering in an earlier release at Woodside, with prices starting at $399,900.

The Alpine View Collection is an enclave of 38 homes near Eaglemont Golf Course. Homes are primarily single-level and comfortably sized, ranging from 1,584 to 2,800 square feet. Each home features great room living areas, at las three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a finished two-car garage. Many of the home plans include dens and bonus rooms.

A limited number of daylight ramblers will also be offered, bordering a natural wooded park. The homes are stand-alone and include individual yard maintenance that is covered by the homeowners’ association.

The Alpine View Collection’s new model home is the enlarged Sinclair design, with 2,150 square feet of living space on a single level. There are three bedrooms, a den and two bathrooms. The open concept offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the second and third bedrooms and den.

Interiors include vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, finished two-car garages, solid-surface countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork and engineered wood flooring.

Pricing in the Alpine View Collection ranges from $479,900 to the mid-$600,000s.

“We have an excellent selection of newly released greenbelt homesites,” says Kendra Gentry, vice president of Landed Gentry Homes and Communities. “Now is a great time to take advantage of introductory pricing and have the first pick of the best homesites in the community.”

Buyers have the option of purchasing a presale home and can select their preferred colors and finishes; or they can secure a home already under construction in Woodside’s earlier release, which typically offers an earlier move-in date.

While sales are underway in the Alpine View Collection, the nine remaining homes are also available in the Woodside neighborhood with pricing ranging $399,900 to $439,900.

Woodside offers several community amenities, including neighborhood parks and walking trails. A private lodge and commons park are the centerpiece of the community.

Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course and near grocery stores and medical facilities. Downtown Mount Vernon is only 3 miles away.

Nestled in the natural beauty of the Skagit Valley, there is never a shortage of things to see and do at Woodside. From hiking the nearby North Cascades or the many state and local parks, to fishing the Skagit River and nearby San Juan Islands, there is an abundance of outdoor activities.

The area also features a vibrant arts scene, with local exhibits, arts museums and performances staged at McIntyre Hall and other venues.