Step away from the keyboard and revel in the spirit of the season.

With online shopping being so prevalent, it’s admittedly pretty tempting to do your holiday shopping online, from the comfort of the couch. However, repeatedly clicking the “order” button to buy gifts for everyone on the list may be convenient, but it doesn’t do much to add to holiday cheer and it’s certainly not the most personal way to find the perfect gifts. Shopping in person, on the other hand, offers plenty of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit, from finding unique, locally made products to enjoying the lights and sounds of community stage performances.

Here are five reasons to consider doing your holiday shopping in person this year.

The holiday music

No matter how much stress the holiday season brings, it’s hard to not feel a wave of holiday cheer when those tunes start playing. There’s an almost irresistible urge to start singing along and some of that stress just immediately begins to slip away. After all, holiday music, especially with your loved ones, is the perfect reminder of what the season is really all about.

Holiday treats galore

Many local venues offer tempting treats to help get shoppers in a festive mood and are great stocking stuffers. If you do your shopping at Redmond Town Center, make sure you slot in some extra time to take breaks to enjoy all the holiday treats the shopping center has to offer. Grab hot chocolate, cookies, and other holiday delectables at Cow Chip Cookies, Creperie de Paris, Pinkabella Cupcakes, See’s Candies, Starbucks, and the newly opened, The French Bakery. You definitely won’t have immediate access to those confections if you’re doing your holiday shopping online!

Unexpected finds

There’s a special joy in finding that unexpected yet completely perfect gift for one of the beloved people on your shopping list, and that’s really something that can only happen when you head out and shop in person. The Restoration Hardware Outlet recently opened its doors at Redmond Town Center, allowing the perfect opportunity to buy luxurious gifts for the HGTV lovers on your list who can’t get enough home accessories, furnishings and decor. Full of fun accessories, clothes and knick-knacks at totally affordable prices, Francesca’s is also an ideal place to browse for gifts — especially if you have a fashionista to shop for. And for the bookworms on your list, Brick & Mortar Books is filled to the brim with products that will make them swoon. And, with local author signings monthly, a signed copy is the perfect way to make someone’s gift more special.

Experience gifts make delightful surprises as well. It’s easy to overlook these kinds of gifts when you’re just browsing digital shops, but a stroll through a twinkly-lit shopping venue is sure to spark a few ideas. At Redmond Town Center, for instance, you’ll find six fitness studios, three art studios offering classes, and more than 20 restaurants.

Twirl your way through the holidays

If you’re still not convinced that it’s time to give the “order” button a break, what if you knew you could give the kids a break from browsing with a twirl on a skating rink, horse carousel or holiday train?

Redmond Town Center has opened a Synthetic Skating Rink for the holiday season — and it’s covered and open rain or shine. Take a twirl for just $7 (that price includes skates, although you’re welcome to bring your own). The Hyatt House sponsored horse carousel is a suggested $4 donation and you can feel good knowing proceeds are donated to HopeLink, a nonprofit organization working to end poverty in our community. The holiday train tour around property will bring smiles and squeals to weary shoppers at $4 per rider.

Check hours for all three activities here.

Community stage performances

In a celebration of all faiths, Redmond Town Center offers dozens of delightful community stage performances throughout the season. They kicked off on Black Friday and will continue through Dec. 23. Performers include multicultural dance groups, a cappella carolers, community choirs, youth choirs and professional holiday bands. Check out the complete schedule so you can plan your holiday shopping around the performance that you’re clamoring to see.

At Redmond Town Center, enjoy holiday activities for the entire family, extended shopping hours and special events all season. Eastside’s premier outdoor lifestyle center, boasting 120 retail, dining, and entertainment venues, as well as two hotels.