Squeezing in time to exercise can be challenging, especially if you juggle a hectic schedule. But staying physically active is one of the most important things you can do for your health as you age.

Given the increasing popularity of 5-minute interval workouts (or High-Intensity Interval Training — HIIT), swapping short bursts of moderately intense and vigorous aerobic exercise followed by short periods of rest might provide an easy solution.

That said, 30-minute workout sessions have been the rule for a long time. So, which is better? Here’s a look at some pros and cons of each.

Remember, moving at all is better than sitting still

Before drawing workout comparisons, remember that doing any kind of movement is better than sitting still. According to the Mayo Clinic, sedentary lifestyles can lead to many health problems, including elevated blood pressure and blood sugar levels, excess body fat, and an increased “risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.”

Conversely, moving more combats these chronic conditions, helps maintain muscle tone, mobility, and mental well-being as you age. A big thing to remember: only move as much as your body can, and then slowly increase duration and repetition as you gain strength and stamina.

Where do I start?

CDC guidelines suggest that older adults do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week — which you can break up into five 30-minute sessions, five days a week, along with two or more days a week for muscle-strengthening activities.

Some moderate-intensity aerobic activities include:

Brisk walking

Cycling (outdoors or indoors on a stationary bike)

Climbing stairs

Dancing

Hiking

Water aerobics

For some muscle-strengthening activities, you can try:

Lifting weights

Using resistance bands

Doing push-ups/squats/sit-ups

Multiple 5-minute workouts — pros and cons

For the most health benefits, you want to do exercises that get your heart pumping faster and increase your breathing rate. (You might be able to talk, for instance, but not sing while you’re active).

Pros:

Gets you moving

Better than not exercising at all

Requires less time per session, which can encourage more exercise

Allows you to start small and increase duration over time

Improves stamina

Helps improve heart health

Promotes calorie afterburn

Boosts energy

Cons:

HIIT workouts aren’t easy for beginners

Physical limitations may complicate the types of exercise you do

If you’re new to exercising, you’ll need to work your intensity level up

Higher injury risk as your body is moving faster and is under more physical stress

30-minute workouts — pros and cons

Working out for 30 minutes in one stretch might seem like forever to some. In the traditional plan, you’ll want to do five half-hour sessions each week.

Pros:

Gets you moving

Helps improve cardiovascular health

Improves physical endurance

Helps promote weight loss

Promotes better sleep

More enjoyable than high-intensity effort in a short time (for some)

Getting in the 30-minute exercise “zone” can help relieve stress

Carries less risk of injury

Boosts energy

Cons:

Longer workouts require more time out of your schedule

The thought of longer durations might discourage you from exercising

You might battle burnout or get bored

Exercising continuously for 30 minutes several times a week may require equipment

At the start, you might not have enough stamina to exercise for 30 minutes straight

Overall, these lists are not all-inclusive. The best fitness plan might be doing a mix of short workouts and longer workouts during any given week. Ultimately, exercising regularly, moving more than sitting, and working to the best of your physical ability are what matter most. If you have any questions about what type of workout is best for you, consult your doctor or a certified professional trainer.

