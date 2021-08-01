There’s never been a better time to be a consumer of cannabis. From exciting new technology to rapidly expanding availability, enthusiasts have never had more options when shopping for their favorite smoke.

Keeping up with new strains and following trends in genetics can be a full-time job. Below, find a report on some of the most popular strains new to the market this summer.

Strawberry Cookies

As genetics continue to evolve, strains are continuing to become more potent and flavorful. Strawberry Cookies combines the sweet flavors of Animal Cookies with the indica-dominant strawberry fields. The resulting hybrid is a relaxing strain with loads of flavor.

Strawberry Cookies is myrcene-dominant, and users have reported relief from insomnia and anxiety when consuming this strain. While you may have to hunt around, this strain is available in larger recreational markets like Denver and Las Vegas.

Grapefruit Durban

Possibly the hottest strain of the summer, this uplifting sativa combines the classic effects of Durban Poison with the mouthwatering flavors of Grapefruit. While it typically tests in the mid-20s for THC content, some batches have been upward of 30%, making it one of the strongest strains around.

Being sativa-dominant, most users report feeling happy, uplifted and energetic after consuming Grapefruit Durban, making it an ideal strain for daytime use. Consumers east of the Mississippi River will have the most luck coming across this strain, primarily in places like Chicago and Detroit.

Gorilla OG

Growers have become increasingly proficient in crafting custom strains that check all of the boxes. Gorilla OG is a perfect example of how good they’re getting. By crossing Mango Kush with GG #4, users can have a powerful indica experience with loads of flavor. Recommended for night use, Gorilla OG has a powerful sedative-like effect and can have you glued to your couch after just a few tokes. This strain is widely available and can be found at recreational dispensaries across the country.

Glueberry

Another widely available new strain, you’ll have no issue tracking down Glueberry in almost every legal market. This well-balanced hybrid is a cross between Gorilla Glue, OG Kush, and Blueberry. The main flavor profile comes from the Blueberry strain, but you’ll also pick up notes of citrus.

Reported effects vary widely with Glueberry, and how you’ll feel on it is different for each person. Some users reported feeling uplifted and energetic early before the sedative-like effects set in. Because the strain is myrcene-dominant, expecting an indica experience is a safe bet.

Orangeade

Much like a tall glass of lemonade, this strain will be refreshing on a hot day. Made with Tangie and Purple Punch, there aren’t many strains that pack more flavor than Orangeade. This hybrid strain is limonene dominant, and many report feeling energetic and uplifted after consumption.

Widely available in recreational markets, Orangeade typically tests in the high teens for THC content, putting it in the middle of the pack for potency among sativa-dominant strains. If you like to feel your cannabis between your ears, this strain was made for you.

While time-consuming, one of the most exciting things about being a marijuana enthusiast is trying new strains and staying on top of the latest trends. Growers continue to improve techniques and find new ways to select specific traits from each strain to create delicious flavors with potent effects. Pick up one of these new strains on your next dispensary trip to enjoy some of the newest varieties on the market.

