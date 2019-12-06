It was 2014, the Seahawks had just won the Super Bowl and Heather Kelley, 48, was headed downtown to enjoy the parade when she went into cardiac arrest. Her two daughters, Ryan who was 15 and Taylor who was 13, say their mother stopped, reached for Ryan’s shoulder and the nearby fence and then fell straight backward. The girls tried to call 911 but there was too much cell traffic and they couldn’t get through. Ryan starting performing the CPR she’d learned in her 7th grade health class until a good Samaritan took over. Someone else notified nearby firefighters who ran to the scene where they administered care until the ambulance arrived.

Firefighters shocked Kelley’s heart three times before paramedics arrived, who then transported her to a nearby hospital.

“In the layers of the chain of survival,” Kelley says, “The 911 call is the only piece that didn’t go through because the cell service was down. Everything else checked — community CPR, a highly trained EMS [Emergency Medical System], firefighters and paramedics that knew high-performance CPR, having the technology of a defibrillator. All these tactics lead to my survival and a high survival rate in the Seattle community.”

People who go into cardiac arrest in Seattle are 2-3 times more likely to survive than in any other city in the U.S. This is largely due to a partnership between Medic One Foundation and Harborview and a program started 50 years ago that asked — what skills do we want to teach firefighters to perform in the field and how many lives do these techniques save? The result is a highly effective paramedic training program.

What are the strategies that lead to such high survival rates?

First, according to Michael Sayer, MD, medical director for Seattle Medic One and for the Michael K Copass MD Paramedic Training Program, the most important thing the public must know is a basic one — call 911 immediately.

“We had a case recently where a young person didn’t know what was going on and called a relative instead of 911,” Sayer says. “That can lead to a delay in treating a time-sensitive disease. Five or 10 minutes really matters.”

Calling 911 is the first important step, and the second is administering CPR as soon as possible — even before the paramedics arrive. The best way to make this happen is to train as many people as possible.

“We have a few strategies for training the public on CPR,” Sayer says. “The city of Seattle has a Medic Two program that started around 1972 to help students and other members of the public get access to CPR training. There are paid staff members who do outreach to help community groups connect with trainers.”

So, the victim goes into cardiac arrest, a bystander calls 911 and starts administering CPR. But what if that bystander’s skills are a rusty or they get tired? The third crucial step is to call for reinforcements. In the old system, before apps and cellphones, someone would yell for help.

“Now people can download the Pulse Point app,” Sayer says. “It allows those who feel comfortable with CPR to be aware when there’s a person nearby who needs help. As soon as a dispatcher sends EMS the system issues automatic alerts. It’s an electronic call for help.”

Similarly, there’s a Pulse Point AED app that reports nearby locations of Automated External Defibrillators. Sayer believes there are currently about 2000 systems in the Seattle area and about half of them are documented in the app. He encourages everyone to use the app and report their AED units. It may save a life.

Today, Kelley is 54 and living in Bellevue. She has an implanted defibrillator that has restarted her heart eight times. Her daughters are in college. The oldest is pursuing a degree in nursing while the younger is majoring in elementary education.

“I’m just forever grateful,” Kelley says. “I’m grateful to the EMS system and I’m grateful to the first responders who are out there every day saving lives. The fact that I’m alive today and that we have such high rates of survival for cardiac arrest in Seattle is because Medic One started a partnership 50 years ago with Harborview. Now our paramedics go through a 10-month training program that’s three times the length of the national average. We have the most highly trained and skilled paramedics in the country.”

Medic One is celebrating 50 years of saving lives at “Heart to Heart: A Special Gathering for Cardiac Arrest Survivors” on December 12. This free event is supported by Medic One Foundation. Visit mediconefoundation.org for more information and to register.