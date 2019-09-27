There is a wide array of services available. Those desperate for help can sometimes find themselves further overwhelmed by the choices.

National Recovery Month (September) provides occasion to examine the types of organizations that help individuals and families to face and overcome the pain and hardships of addiction and guide them on the path to recovery. There is a wide array of services and approaches to recovery; those desperate for help can sometimes find themselves further overwhelmed by the choices. How do you find the center that will offer not only immediate help but also a strong foundation for long-term sobriety for you or your loved one?

Staff expertise

Much can be determined by an initial call to a recovery center. “When you place that call, find out whom you’re talking to, what their role is, and where they are located,” urges Logan Stroud, Vice President at Northpoint Recovery. Ideally, you’re speaking to a specialist who is an expert in addiction treatment, an employee of the company you’re calling (as opposed to a contracted call-center marketer), and who has intimate knowledge of the facility/program you’re inquiring about. “You can get a clear sense if that treatment specialist has your interests at heart, as they talk you through different options and figure out what course of action is best based on your individual needs,” says Stroud. Treatment centers can exhibit integrity by helping to find the program most suited to your needs, which can even mean referring you to another program or organization in some cases, rather than trying to immediately sign you up for their facility.

Continuum of care

Experts also recommend identifying a recovery center that addresses and offers a continuum of care, given that a detox program by itself isn’t likely to yield successful outcomes. An in-patient or residential recovery program offers patients a controlled and carefully scheduled environment with 24/7 medical and clinical treatment. A typical inpatient program runs 28 days and begins with detox, where professionals are carefully and safely managing the removal of the addictive substance(s) from the body and addressing any withdrawal symptoms. Effective inpatient programs also focus on the underlying psychological causes of addiction and on successful strategies, mindsets, preparation and practice for reintegration into the community post-discharge. As such, it’s often recommended, when possible, to find a center that emphasizes community integration as part of the treatment plan.

Outpatient services

As anyone in recovery will attest, detox is only the beginning. A comprehensive recovery or rehab center is most effective when it offers support and services at every stage of recovery. Outpatient services, which are a starting place for many who may not need or desire inpatient services, afford someone in recovery a bit more flexibility and the ability to carry on with daily activities. Outpatient services should include behavioral or psychosocial interventions, participation in social support groups (like 12-Step programs), educational services, case management, alternative therapies and treatments (meditation or yoga, for example), and more. John Flanagan, Northpoint Recovery CEO, notes, “Centers committed to lasting results offer alumni programs that provide a supportive community on an ongoing basis for those in recovery.”

Accreditation

Finally, you’ll want to dig in to the qualifications and credentialing of the center you’re looking at. Joint Commission Accreditation is recognized as a symbol of health care excellence and adherence to performance standards, and is earned only after a stringent review process and close scrutiny of policies and procedures. Accreditation helps ensure reduced risks in clinical practice, because of a focus on collaborative and skilled teams. That said, approximately 57% of detox centers are not accredited, either by the Joint Commission or the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Flanagan recommends asking if the center has a physician and nursing staff on a 24/7 basis. Do they have a psychiatrist on staff and the ability to address co-occurring mental health conditions that are common for those grappling with addiction?

A life free of addiction begins by acknowledging the addiction and then getting help. Knowing what to look for in an addiction treatment center can make that difficult first step a bit less daunting as you set forth on the path to recovery.

Northpoint Recovery provides a safe, therapeutic environment, where those struggling with addiction can build a foundation for recovery. Our affordable, holistic, evidence-based, and effective treatment is offered at The Evergreen at Northpoint in Bellevue and Northpoint Washington in Edmonds.