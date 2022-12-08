There are a lot of reasons to love hockey. The colorful language, epic scoring celebrations and nonstop action top the list.

Hockey jargon is fun. If someone tells you a player is a real beautician, it doesn’t mean you should book a hair appointment with them. It’s a nod to their skills both on and off the ice. Lost a few Chiclets? That’s not a reference to minty-fresh chewing gum – it’s teeth!

Goal celebrations are epic. All sports teams celebrate a good score, but there’s just something about being on skates, with sticks in hand, that takes it to a whole new level.

Speaking of skates, our final reason to love hockey is the nonstop action. Players seem to fly effortlessly across the ice until at just the right moment, with a flash of their blades, they stop, turn and take their shot on goal or execute a perfect pass.

Try your hand at that perfect timing with our Whack-a-Puck game below!

