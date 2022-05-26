Just as the COVID-19 pandemic altered the way we work, learn and socialize with one another, the way patients connect with primary doctors has also evolved. Primary care physicians, also known as PCPs, serve a role as a patient’s medical home for ongoing health care needs. In many ways, primary care doctors are patients’ “care quarterbacks,” who help develop care plans that ensure patients live healthy and happy lives.

As a result of the pandemic, about 40% of adults delayed visits with their primary care doctor. It is vital that patients reconnect with their primary care doctor because primary care is essential for ongoing routine care, preventative screenings, and chronic care management. Delaying primary care visits could also delay diagnoses that could have been identified earlier, and ultimately lead to more urgent and costly care needs. In fact, studies show that $67 billion can be saved annually in the United States if every patient visited a primary care doctor as a first option for care.

Ready to head back to the doctor? Here are three ways primary care changed during the pandemic to improve the care experience.

Expanded virtual care options

Gone are the days when a doctor’s appointment meant reorganizing schedules or taking additional time off work. Now, patients can schedule primary care appointments when and how it is most convenient. For example, the pandemic led to expanded access to virtual health care options, including telehealth, that allow patients to connect with a doctor from the comfort of their own home. Even today as we enter a new chapter of the pandemic, telehealth continues to be a preferred care option for many patients.

One study found that 62% of patients surveyed reported no difference in the quality of care in virtual care visits compared to in-person visits. Virtual care options, like telehealth, can also be more cost effective. Studies show that utilizing virtual care options can lead to about $120 in health care cost savings per virtual care visit.

To schedule a virtual care appointment, check that your provider offers telehealth appointments. Some national providers offer health plans that include 24/7 virtual visits.

Increased focus on whole-person care

Primary care doctors are increasingly taking a “whole-person” approach to care. This means doctors now have more access to data and insight into the variety of factors that impact a patient’s health, including social determinants of health such as affordable housing, nutritious food and transportation. These factors can influence up to 80% of a person’s health. This approach allows primary care doctors to deliver more informed care and connect patients with the right specialists and community resources to meet their health care needs.

Part of caring for patients’ “whole health,” includes mental health. The pandemic has taken a severe toll on our nation’s mental health. In Washington state, 23.4% of adults report being told by a health professional that they have a depressive disorder. Primary care doctors can be a valuable first stop for quality mental health care as they can consider all the factors that impact patients’ health.

Additional team members to support patients’ primary care needs

Today, primary care doctors have a team around them helping support patients beyond regular appointments. For example, many health plans now offer to connect patients with personal health advocates. Personal health advocates are trained professionals that can help a patient navigate the health care system and connect patients with the right specialist who is skilled in clinical care, behavioral health, special needs, pharmacy and more. These experts can help explain medical bills, schedule appointments and ensure patients have the resources they need to follow a primary care doctor’s recommended care plan.

There is no better time to go back to the doctor — in-person or virtually. By reconnecting with a primary care doctor, patients can access the ongoing and preventative care they need to live healthier and happier lives.

