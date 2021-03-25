Originally published on

There are few items that can lift the ambiance of your home quite like a good ol’ candle. With the light of a wick, candles have the ability to fill your space with a delicious scent, while also adding a serious dose of mood lighting and working to relieve all that stress you’ve got pent up.

The great news is that you don’t have to pay a small fortune to fill your home with luxe candles, thanks to Target. In addition to solving all of our home decor needs, the mega-retailer has hundreds of candle options available, ranging from woodsy and musky to fresh and clean. Whereas designer candles can cost upwards of $50 (or more!), the majority of Target’s offerings ring in at a fraction of that price.

Below we’ve rounded up our tried-and-true favorites, in addition to Target’s bestsellers, all of which come in at $20 or less.

Project 62 Ceramic Jar 3-Wick Noir Oud Wood & Musk Candle ($13; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Project 62 Ceramic Jar 3-Wick Noir Oud Wood & Musk Candle

Let’s get the obvious out the way here — this candle is incredibly chic. Housed in a minimalist black ceramic jar, the Project 62 favorite has an alluring oud wood and musk scent accented by notes of leather and amber, making it an instant editor-favorite.

Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Cozy Nights Candle ($10; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Cozy Nights Candle

We here at CNN Underscored can’t get enough cozy in our lives, and we’re guessing you feel the same. A quick way to elevate the cozy factor in your home is with this Opalhouse beauty, that offers up scents of caramel and tobacco and comes in a pretty glass jar with a brass lid. With more than 200 positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this candle is a top seller.

Threshold Cloche Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle ($10; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Threshold Cloche Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle

When we first learned that there was a Target candle that smelled exactly like Harry Styles, well clearly, we had to know more. Turns out Threshold’s Cashmere Vanilla Candle — shocking, we thought it would be watermelon sugar-flavored too — embodies a nearly identical scent to Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille fragrance, which the crooner is known to wear 24/7. While the original candle has long since sold out, Threshold does offer the same scent in a variety of other formats, and yes, we’re going to need all of them.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Cedar Magnolia Amber Candle ($7.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Cedar Magnolia Amber Candle

As Joanna Gaines devotees, we’re on board with pretty much everything her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line for Target churns out, and that includes the chic, brown-hued glass candle. You can’t beat the price of this one, which blends fresh magnolia scents with woodsy aromas, creating an immediately cozy vibe in your space.

Project 62 Ceramic Jar 3-Wick Opal Candle ($13; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Project 62 Ceramic Jar 3-Wick Opal Candle

Lucky for us, Project 62 makes a few versions of their chic ceramic jar candles, and this one doesn’t disappoint. With a sweet and musky aroma, the three-wick candle is housed in that peachy-hued, wide-mouthed vessel that’s going to look good wherever you place it.

Opalhouse Lidded Colored Glass Across The Dunes Candle ($12; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Opalhouse Lidded Colored Glass Across The Dunes Candle

We’d tried this pretty candle ourselves and already bought a couple of backups — because we never want it to run out. Churning out a spice-and-leather scent, the candle is housed in a pretty-as-a-picture colored glass jar with a brass lid.

The Collection By Chesapeake Bay 2-Wick Brown Sugar Chestnut Candle ($10.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target The Collection By Chesapeake Bay 2-Wick Brown Sugar Chestnut Candle

If you’re someone who’s already counting down the days until fall returns, then this is the candle for you. Smelling of roasted chestnuts, brown sugared pecans and cinnamon with notes of acorns, maple trees and fall leaves, it’s basically autumn in a jar.

Threshold Lidded Milky Glass Jar Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle ($5; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Threshold Lidded Milky Glass Jar Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle

If you’re like us, you know that having a stash of vanilla candles on hand is a must, and this one from Threshold is a no-brainer. At just 5 bucks, the editor-approved candle is encased in a chic glass jar (with a silver lid!) that will look right at home whether it’s nestled on your coffee table or illuminating your mantle.

Project 62 Wellness Ceramic Lavender and Eucalyptus Candle ($10; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Project 62 Wellness Ceramic Lavender and Eucalyptus Candle

Bursting with a super-relaxing fragrance typically found in a fancy spa, this candle comes in a lovely container that is begging to become a pen holder or bathroom catchall once you’ve burned through the last drop of paraffin wax. Love it so much you want more? Just upsize from the 9-ounce option to the 14-ounce version for 5 bucks more.

Freres Branchiaux This Woman’s Work Candle ($20; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Freres Branchiaux This Woman’s Work Candle

From Black-owned brand Freres Branchiaux, this gorgeous candle smells of rich vanilla cream, lilac, amber, musk and more. And really, who can resist with a name like “This Woman’s Work,” inspired by that gorgeous Maxwell song? We’ve also tried and adore the brand’s Lavender Crush candle.

Project 62 Debossed Ceramic Jar 3-Wick Stone Lemon & Grapefruit Candle ($13; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Project 62 Debossed Ceramic Jar 3-Wick Candle Stone Lemon & Grapefruit

As we exit the long winter and head into spring, a bright and cheerful candle is a must. This three-wick option will get the job done, with lively scents of lemon and grapefruit, all housed in that same wide-mouthed ceramic jar from Project 62 that we’re more than a little obsessed with.

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee 3-Wick Mandarin Orange Blossom Candle ($15; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Threshold Designed with Studio McGee 3-Wick Mandarin Orange Blossom Candle

Blessed with the Studio McGee stamp of approval, this stylish candle will look gorgeous wherever it lands, whether it’s on your bedside table or in a powder room. We love the ridged texture of the jar, as well as the fresh orange blossom aroma given off.

Project 62 Neroli Ylang Ylang & Eucalyptus Candle ($15; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Project 62 Neroli Ylang Ylang & Eucalyptus Candle

Minimalist and modern, this editor-approved Project 62 candle is comprised of coconut and soy wax and housed in a neutral-toned jar that looks like something you’d find from a pricey Brooklyn boutique. Available in three scents, the ylang ylang and eucalyptus is our top pick because of its uber-fresh aroma.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Zest 3-Wick Large Textured Ceramic Candle ($19.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Zest 3-Wick Large Textured Ceramic Candle

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: This candle would cost at least three times as much elsewhere! The three-wick candle with serious Japandi vibes gives off a natural citrus scent that is immediately uplifting and it’s housed in a creamy, textured ceramic jar that you’ll continue to use long after the candle has melted away.

Threshold Crackling Wooden Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle ($12; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Threshold Crackling Wooden Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle

After nearly a year of staying at home, we can all agree that some beach time is much needed in 2021. Until we land seaside, however, this ocean air-scented candle will have to do. Blending scents of moss, lime and sea mist, the candle is housed in a chic brown-hued glass jar that has a cute wooden lid.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Blue Sagewood Fluted Ceramic Candle ($14.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Blue Sagewood Fluted Ceramic Candle

Three-wick candles are firmly among our favorite things to buy these days, and this simple option from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is perfect for those who love the farmhouse chic décor aesthetic. Housed in an oversized ceramic ramekin in an earthy blue hue, the candle delivers a crisp scent of juniper and cedar that will immediately freshen up any room.

Project 62 Glass Jar Wellness Aloe and Bergamot Candle ($10; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Project 62 Glass Jar Wellness Aloe and Bergamot Candle

Get a light beachy scent in your home with this pretty candle, that is housed in a tall, sea-glass-hued jar. Available in a larger, lidded version for $5 more, the Project 62 favorite comes in a slew of other scents too.

Home Scents by Chesapeake Bay Candle Tahitian Vanilla Jar Candle ($6.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Home Scents by Chesapeake Bay Candle Tahitian Vanilla Jar Candle

Who’s ready to go to Tahiti… like, right now? We are. While we research bungalows over the water, however, this candle is going to get us all in the Tahitian mindset, thanks to its sweet scent of flowers, wood and musk. For three bucks more, you can upgrade to the 19-ounce version, which buys you about 20 additional hours of burn time.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Salt Dipped Ceramic Candle ($12.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Salt Dipped Ceramic Candle

Dare we say this is the most striking candle on our list? Oozing tonal chic vibes in a monochromatic ceramic jar, the candle itself harkens the ocean with sea salt aromas. Done and done.

The Collection By Chesapeake Bay 3-Wick Cashmere Plum Candle ($14.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target The Collection By Chesapeake Bay 3-Wick Candle Cashmere Plum

A longtime Target bestseller, the Cashmere Plum candle is a favorite for its fragrance-like scent — it’s true, many of the 180 reviewers wished they could be a perfume version of the candle! Housed in a gorgeous glass jar that looks far more expensive than it is, the candle is also available in other sizes and containers, which you can check out here.

Home Scents by Chesapeake Bay Snuggly Sweater Candle ($6.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Home Scents by Chesapeake Bay Snuggly Sweater Candle

We’ve found it, guys. The perfect candle for those overcast, chilly, wet days where all you want to do is lounge around and wear, you guessed it, a snuggly sweater. Giving off scents of wool, lavender, vanilla and musk, the gray-hued candle oozes cozy warmth whenever it’s lit.

Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Lavender Lemonade Candle ($10; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar 2-Wick Candle Lavender Lemonade

We are hopelessly, positively smitten with Opalhouse’s latest collection of fun candles, all of which boast colorful labels and chic brass lids. This one is the perfect fit for spring, because who isn’t craving a cold glass of lemonade right about now?

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Citronella Candle ($14; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Citronella Candle

Candles are just as clutch outdoors as in, which is exactly why we included this lightly-citronella-scented beauty on our list. Boasting three wicks and a chic ceramic clay bowl, the candle will work to keep pesky bugs at bay all summer long, without overpowering you with that citronella scent.